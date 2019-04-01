‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Brooks Nader Spills Out Of Skimpy Velvet Bikini On Instagram

Brooks Nader wants to share with her Instagram fans how she is feeling about the prospect of the release of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which will hit stands next month. On Monday, the model celebrated the beginning of the April by sharing a sizzling snapshot of herself in a barely-there bikini top that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the 23-year-old SI search finalist is donning a curtail-style bikini top in blue velvet that ties behind the model’s neck, drawing attention to her voluptuous busty figure. The camera captures the swimsuit model from the waist up, as she strikes a funny face while standing next to MJ Day, editor of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Nader is sticking her tongue out and to the side as she flashes a funny smile to show how she is feeling about the upcoming edition, which will mark her debut posing for the coveted magazine. Nader is wearing her brunette hair slightly swept to the side and down in perfect waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. The model is wearing dark eyeliner on her top and bottom lids, intensifying her powerful brown eyes and perfectly manicured brows. She is wearing blush and bronzer on her cheeks, helping frame the structure of her face.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Nader shared with her 242,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 1,800 likes and over 40 comments in under half an hour of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the rising model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and celebrate the upcoming release of the popular swimsuit issue.

“Suns out tongues out,” one user joked along.

“Absolutely soo excited,” another one chimed in.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit also took to its verified Instagram page to feature the model on Monday. The post included a racy Boomerang that shows the model in an interesting bikini top that consists of just the lining, leaving everything else exposed. In the clip, the model is using her hands to cover her breasts and censor the photo.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit previously pointed out, Nader is one of the six finalists of this year’s 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model search competition. The report describes Nader as a Southern belle who, when not working, can be found in purple and gold cheering on her hometown LSU Tigers.