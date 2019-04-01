‘Sports Illustrated’ Vixen Samantha Hoopes Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Lingerie Bustier On Instagram

Sports Illustrated has featured model Samantha Hoopes numerous times in their swimsuit-focused issue and one glance at her Instagram page makes it easy to see why she has been such a favorite of theirs. Hoopes is known for pushing the boundaries on social media to share sultry shots and this latest one is no exception.

Monday morning, Samantha shared a shot on Instagram that has her followers feeling rather breathless. Hoopes is wearing a sheer white piece of lingerie and she is gazing off-camera to the side as she holds her hands up to the straps of the bustier.

Samantha has her hair pulled up into a messy bun with a few brunette tendrils pulled out and framing her face perfectly. In addition to the casual and sexy hairstyle, Hoopes is wearing a light pink lipstick and a muted makeup look to complete the stunning style.

Hoopes’ plentiful cleavage is perfectly highlighted by the low scoop neck of the lingerie and Samantha teases fans by having one strap pulled off of her shoulder. The composition of the photo has the Sports Illustrated model sitting in a green wicker chair in a corner with white walls behind her, the focus on her heaving bosom and playful expression.

The Sports Illustrated model now has 1.1 million people following her revealing shots on Instagram and this one quickly racked up thousands of likes. Among the comments, fans noted that Hoopes looked beautiful, sensual, and sexy, and some noted that she seemed to have just the tiniest hint of a smirk on her face as the photo was taken.

Samantha will be featured in the 2019 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, marking her sixth year in the publication. As Sports Illustrated shared in January, the next issue will come out in May, moving from February for the first time. Hoopes shot her parts in South Australia a few months ago and fans cannot wait to see this next set of photos.

Along with her sexy photos, Samantha tends to share inspirational and motivational thoughts with her followers in her Instagram posts. Hoopes also shares glimpses into her glamorous life as she travels with her fiance and embraces the best that life has to offer and her fans cannot get enough.

Everybody may have to wait another month or so to see Samantha Hoopes’ Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread. Luckily, she is likely to share additional sultry shots to her social media pages as everybody waits and fans will be anxious to see what she shares with them next.