George Clooney Calls For Boycott Of Hotels With Ties To Brunei After Anti-LGBT Laws Passed

Just last week, it was reported that the Asia country Brunei had passed laws that would make gay sex and adultery punishable by public stoning to death, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The country, which has been passing increasingly strict anti-LGBT laws in recent years, is run by the executive power of the Sultan of Brunei, who apparently has some ties to the United States.

Those ties are in the form of hotels in the country, along with others around the world, that are owned by the Brunei Investment Agency. According to CNN, actor George Clooney has called for members of the public and big businesses to immediately start boycotting the nine establishments in order to cut off some of the cash flow to the authoritarian nation.

“Every single time we stay at, or take meetings at or dine at any of these nine hotels we are putting money directly into the pockets of men who choose to stone and whip to death their own citizens for being gay or accused of adultery,” Clooney said in a statement, adding, “Are we really going to help pay for these human rights violations? Are we really going to help fund the murder of innocent citizens?”

The hotels in question, which number three in the United Kingdom, two in the United States, two in France, and two in Italy, include the likes of the Beverly Hills Hotel and the Bel-Air in Los Angeles, as well as the Dorchester in London and Le Meurice in Paris.

While none of them have directly addressed Clooney’s call for a boycott, some have come out with statements to say that they “value LGBTQ rights” and equality.

Following Clooney’s call for a boycott, plenty of people started asking questions about who would be hurt the most if everyone suddenly boycotted what are considered to be very exclusive hotels. The actor responded to those concerns via Deadline.

“The bulk of their business isn’t individuals but companies. I’ve been to these hotels when I was doing press events set up by the studios. I don’t know any companies that want to put money in the pocket of a murderer once they know.”

Clooney also stated that while there is no way to force Brunei into adopting humane laws, it is at the very least possible to stop funding them from the outside to continue their current ways.

“You can’t make the bad guys be good, but you can stop the good guys from being complicit.”

Brunei’s newest cruel law will be implemented from April 3, and has come after the country adopted sharia laws just a few years ago. They have also implemented stricter punishment for people found guilty of theft, which could now result in amputation of a limb.