Donald Trump Jr. Says Collusion Narrative Was ‘Business Model’ For Media Network Profit

He also called the media coverage of Mueller's report "a blight on our republic."

In a recent appearance on Fox News’ Media Buzz, President Donald Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., told host Howard Kurtz that media networks pushed the Trump-Russia collusion narrative for profit. Per MEAWW, he called the media coverage of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report “a blight on our republic,” and said that attacking Trump and the White House was a “business model.”

“I think there were some people that tried to actually be fair. When they were actually fair you’d see the other side just try to just obliterate them… it became a business model for most media to attack Donald Trump and to buy into this narrative. And if you didn’t, you upset a lot of people and risked your career, you risked other things.”

Trump Jr. added that he believes that mainstream media outlets’ coverage of the Mueller investigation and Trump administration did “irreparable damage” to themselves.

“And so, the people who just bought into this hook, line, and sinker, who were selling it every day… They lied to the American public for two years.”

He added that the coverage was harmful not just to the country but to the profession of journalism, suggesting that the average American is going to have less trust in mainstream journalism.

Trump Jr. also touched on his father’s tweeting habits to Kurtz, suggesting that they can sometimes cause problems for the White House and its agenda. But ultimately, he sympathized with Trump, stating that he also tweets things he later comes to regret.

Post-Mueller @DonaldJTrumpJr says that the "mainstream" media has been a "blight" on society and says that the damage they've done won't heal for a very long time.https://t.co/IegQk5leIm — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 31, 2019

As The Inquisitr reported, Democrats plan to vote on authorizing the full release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Trump-Russia investigation, which did not find that Trump colluded with Russia and came to no conclusion on Trump’s potential obstruction of justice charge.

Attorney General William Barr is currently in the process of redacting sensitive information from the report, but House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Monday that the authorization vote will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Nadler claims that the release of the report is essential to ensure “maximum transparency.”

House Democrats are also planning to battle Barr to release evidence gathered for the report using grand juries, per The Inquisitr. The battle between Congress and the Department of Justice is just another fight to ensure that all of the information from the Mueller’s report is releasing to the public.

Paul Rosenzweig, who worked as a prosecutor on the team that investigated President Bill Clinton, believes that the release of such evidence is even more important than the report itself.