Tuesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will & Sonny Search For Answers, Kate Surprises Victor

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives viewers will see Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) have their happiness put on hold due to Will’s mysterious health issues.

Will and Sonny had finally gotten everything they wanted. They have Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) out of their lives, and they’re free to be together and even get remarried if they want to.

However, all of that has seemingly been put on hold due to Will’s new health concerns. Before leaving town, Leo claimed to have hexed Will with some old Greek curse. Now, Will is starting to believe that he may have actually been cursed by Leo, which is why he is suffering from an array of issues concerning his health, just like Leo said he would.

On Tuesday, Will and Sonny will go in search of answers for reasons why Will may be feeling under the weather, and while the health issues could have a logical explanation, in Salem anything is possible. Fans should keep an eye out for any and everything as Will searches for clues about his ailments.

Days of Our Lives viewers will also see Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) reunite with her former husband, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). Kate will tell Victor that she wants to return to her roots and work for Titan Industries yet again. Although Victor and Kate have had their share of ups and downs, they seem to get along well now, and with Titan’s ever-revolving staff and CEOs such as Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), and Sonny, Victor may consider taking Kate up on her offer. Then again, Vic may also laugh at Kate’s proposition.

Previously on #DAYS, Sarah reveals to Rex that she kissed Eric.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/Fz8X2qiaec — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) will question her daughter, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) about her decision to accept Rex Brady’s (Kyle Lowder) proposal. Sarah has admitted to having feelings for Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), but when Eric rejects her it looks like she’ll slink back to Rex and agree to be his wife yet again.

Elsewhere in Salem, Eric and Brady will come face to face again, and Eric will give his brother an answer to his ultimatum. Will Eric help Brady drive a wedge between Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) and Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash)? All will be revealed this week on DOOL.

