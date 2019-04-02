Kourtney Kardashian Hangs Out With Scott Disick & Sofia Richie ‘All The Time,’ Per ‘Us Weekly’

Kourtney Kardashian and her baby daddy, Scott Disick, have come a long way in their relationship. The exes are currently co-parenting well, and are even including Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, in the mix.

According to Us Weekly, Kardashian is said to be spending a lot of time with Disick and Richie. The trio reportedly has the best interests of Kourtney and Scott’s children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, at heart.

“She sees Scott and Sofia all the time. They are in a good place,” an insider told the magazine.

Before Christmas, Kardashian, Disick, and Richie all took the kids on vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Scott was photographed being flanked by his bikini-clad baby mama and his model girlfriend as they enjoyed some fun in the sun.

Since that time, the gang has also been spotted having dinners together. They also spent New Year’s Eve together in Aspen.

“Kourtney, Scott and Sofia are one modern family. Things are totally fine. It wasn’t a surprise that Sofia went away with them — it was a family trip. Sofia and Scott are together, they are in love and she’s part of the family now,” one insider told the outlet after the Mexican vacation.

The source went on to reveal that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have developed a very new kind of relationship, and they are all very happy with how their co-parenting is progressing after years of ups and downs.

“When you get to a stage with your ex and you can be around him and his new [girlfriend], that’s a great stage to be in, and Kourtney knows how lucky they are. Kourt and Scott make sure to make everything as normal as possible for the kids,” the source added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kardashian has allegedly been thinking back on her romance with Disick, and sources tell Life & Style that she’s been a bit sad about how it all ended, revealing that Kourtney believes Scott is the only man who has ever truly understood her.

The sources went on to add that although Kourt has been having a lot of fun dating and playing the field since her split with Scott back in 2016, the experience has made her realize how much respect she has for Disick.

The source also reveals that many close to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick believe that they will eventually end up back together, despite Scott’s serious relationship with Sofia Richie.