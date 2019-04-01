Lala Kent And Fiance Randall Emmett Attend The Opening Of Lisa Vanderpump’s Las Vegas Bar

See a photo of the couple.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett showed their support for Lisa Vanderpump over the weekend in Las Vegas.

After flying to Sin City with Kent’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, Kent and Emmett posed with one another on the red carpet, where they looked to be enjoying themselves as they took in the sights of Vanderpump’s latest restaurant venture, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

In a photo shared to Emmett’s Instagram page, the movie producer were seen posing cheek to cheek as Emmett told his fans and followers about the opening of Vanderpump’s Sin City bar. Then, in a second photo, the couple was seen on the red carpet at the event as a “Vanderpump Cocktail Garden” sign was seen behind them.

In the caption of his red carpet photo with Kent, Emmett said Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Katie Maloney, and Tom Schwartz were also in attendance.

Kent and Emmett also shared several additional photos and clips on their Instagram stories, including a solo shot of Kent, who was dressed in a two piece pink outfit with her hair up.

As fans well know, Vanderpump loves the color pink and several of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars honored her by wearing it to Saturday night’s event, including Kent and Cartwright.

Kent and Emmett began their relationship in early 2016 and are currently planning their 2020 wedding, which is set to take place in Miami, where Emmett is from.

Earlier this year, during an interview with Us Weekly magazine, Kent admitted that wedding planning was going “horrible” so far.

“All I know is I want three dresses and I want it to happen in Miami,” she told the outlet. “That’s as far as we’ve gotten. … I’m enjoying being a fiancée!”

While there weren’t any details nailed down at the time of the publication, Kent did say that both she and Emmett were “the chicks in this because he wants this huge event.”

“He wants [the wedding] to be extravagant, so we, like, sometimes battle it out,” she explained. “He wants chicken crunch from Planet Hollywood, and I’m like, ‘That’s gonna have to be a negotiation because I don’t know about that.'”

This will be the first marriage for Kent and the second for Emmett, who was previously married to actress Ambyr Childers.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.