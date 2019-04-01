‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Victoria Splits

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, April 1, points to a regime change at Jabot. Plus, Sharon and Rey make love, Victoria flees Genoa City, and Ashley tries to take over the family business.

At Jabot, Kerry (Alice Hunter) revealed she’s actually Dominique Carroll and began speaking in a British accent. Jack (Peter Bergman) followed Kerry/Dominique out and asked her if the whole relationship was part of the setup. Kerry/Dominique told Jack that her feelings are real, and she invited him to throw everything else away and run to Paris with her to begin a new life.

Instead, Jack went back inside to battle Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) showed up, and Jack brought everybody up to speed on the events that recently occurred. Ashley announced that she would save Jabot — by taking it over. All of Kerry/Dominque’s products belong to Ashley, so she could use them if she took over Jabot. Ashley thanked Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) for making her sabotage so easy. Ashley’s offer expired the next day.

Phyllis tried to come up with plans to fight for their products legally. However, when she admitted that she didn’t have Kerry sign a non-compete agreement, Jack announced they were voting Phyllis out as CEO. Only Phyllis and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) voted for Phyllis to keep the position, so Jack took over officially as CEO. Lauren wanted everybody to consider Ashley’s offer, but they refused.

Do you think Rey tricked Sharon, or were his intentions sincere? #YR pic.twitter.com/EvMTJZwmzF — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 7, 2019

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) had pre-date jitters, but at the Club, Rey romanced Sharon with flowers and champagne despite both of their unemployed statuses. Sharon worried about Rey’s marriage to Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). However, Rey pushed all of Sharon’s worries away by declaring it the beginning of their romantic relationship and announcing his intention to kiss her before the evening ended. They moved their party upstairs and made love for the first time. The Inquisitr reported, however, that Rey’s secret could end up costing him a relationship with Sharon if he’s not careful.

Meanwhile, Paul (Doug Davidson) stopped by the Ranch and told Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that he supported her. Paul hugged Nikki, and they shared some tea. They discussed Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nikki admitted her daughter is living a nightmare.

At Victoria’s, she told the kids that she had to leave again. Then, Nikki showed up, and she wasn’t happy that Victoria was leaving on a business trip. Victoria brushed aside Nikki’s worries, and she asked her mother to let Billy (Jason Thompson) know that she’d left. When Billy showed up, Nikki told him that she felt Victoria is running away.

In Vegas, Victoria checked into a hotel as Jeni Lambertson and asked for total privacy.