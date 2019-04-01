Stormi Webster Giggles Adorably As She Debuts Pink Hermès Bag On Instagram

Kylie Jenner doesn’t hold back when it comes to spoiling her little girl. Forbes‘ “youngest billionaire” might be single-handedly running the Kylie Cosmetics empire, but she’ll make time for her other loves. They come in the form of her daughter, Stormi Webster, her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and a whole lot of designer goods.

On April 1, 2019, Kylie updated her 130 million Instagram followers with a video of Stormi that may well be the most adorable posted to date. Dressed in a cream-woven onesie, Stormi is seen attempting the descent of some outdoor steps (with some help from her famous father).

While the ear takes in Stormi’s giggles and Scott’s “big step” encouragement, the eye is drawn to the miniature pink handbag that Stormi seems to be clutching with serious dedication. On closer inspection, the bag appears to be a Hermès Birkin. The Instagram response from Heather Sanders suggests confirmation.

“Stormi & her baby birkin”

In 2018, Kylie gave her fans a Snapchat tour of the purse closet that Harper’s Bazaar estimates to be worth $1 million.

“This is pretty much where I keep all my purses. I made a little room in my house and I did this all custom so they all could have a little home and be lit up really pretty.”

Kylie then revealed that Stormi already had a bright pink Birkin “reserved” for her.

The video is, admittedly, very touching. Kylie’s caption also highlights Stormi’s apparent dedication to clutching her accessory. Upon finishing the stair descent, Stormi is seen running amid grass. Comments expressing both adoration and envy poured in quickly.

“this baby gets a birkin but i don’t? rude”

The April 1 video isn’t the first that sees Kylie’s daughter handle luxury goods. In January 2019, Kylie posted a video of Stormi reaching out for a $1,100 Louis Vuitton Nano Speedy. As per the caption, Kylie couldn’t handle the fashionista body language from her baby girl as she grabbed the bag and threw it over her shoulder.

Minutes before the April 1 video appeared, Kylie posted a still photo showing her daughter carrying the above-mentioned bag. Once again, the comments center around Kylie’s ultra-luxurious lifestyle.

“Damn she’s carrying my tuition”

The statement is not far from accurate. Birkin bags generally retail for upwards of $11,000, ranging to $300,000 for crocodile-skin or customized versions. Given that Kylie’s Snapchat tour showed an entire row of Hermès bags, this is clearly one billionaire who spends it like she earns it.

Kylie, Travis, and Stormi appear to be on vacation, although their destination is not known.