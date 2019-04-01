‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Puts Her Derriere Front & Center In A Heart Print Thong On Instagram

Haley Kalil keeps wowing her Instagram fans day in and day out. On Sunday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a thong that puts her booty on full display.

In the photo in question, the former Miss Minnesota — who is married to NFL player Matt Kalil — is rocking a red thong featuring pink hearts patterns that showcases her perky derriere. According to the tag included in the photo, the 26-year-old model is donning underwear by Victoria’s Secret. She is posing with her side to the camera as she leans forward slightly, further accentuating her backside. In the photo, she has one leg propped forward in front of the other in a pose that highlights the natural curves of her body.

The Minnesota stunner is also donning a white crop top that exposes her incredibly toned abs and itty bitty waist and draws attention to her hourglass figure. Kalil has her head to the left, looking straight into the camera as she flashes a big, bright smile at the onlooker. She is wearing her red hair swept to the side and down in straight strands that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back.

Kalil appears to be wearing little to no makeup on her face, embracing the lazy Sunday, casual style.

The post, which Kalil shared with her 231,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 13,500 likes and just shy of 200 comments within about a day of having been posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share how they feel about the photo, express their admiration for the model, and praise her figure along the way.

“Really nice portrait, the look is fantastic,” one user commented.

“Happy start of the week,” another one chimed in.

Late last week, Kalil took to her Instagram to announce that she had been chosen as the new face of Journelle, a luxury lingerie company based in New York. The post consists of a video showing Kalil parading a series of lingerie pieces.

“This is an incredible brand with an equally incredible team. The sets are made by women and for women. The brand stands firmly behind the fact that women can be anything they damnnn please and so can our lingerie. Because I can be beautiful, powerful, comfy, cute, professional, and everything in between,” she captioned the post.