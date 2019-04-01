Barron Trump Makes Rare Public Appearance After Spending Weekend With Parents In Mar-A-Lago

Though Barron Trump lives his life under a microscope, it’s not often that he’s spotted out and about in public.

But this past weekend, the 13-year-old enjoyed a weekend getaway to Mar-A-Lago with parents President Donald Trump and Melania Trump as well as Melania’s parents —Viktor and Amalija Knavs. Also in attendance on the trip was Barron’s half-sister Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three kids—Theodore, Joseph, and Arabella. Photos published by The Daily Mail show Barron boarding Air Force One in Palm Beach with his famous folks.

The teen looks casual in a plain navy blue t-shirt and a pair of blue jeans paired with a belt. Barron’s parents, Donald and Melania, look a little more dressed up for the trip back to Washington with Donald in a suit, white dress shirt, and red tie and Melania in a pair of dark-washed jeans and a pink blouse.

Over the past few months, Barron seems to have been flying under the radar with few appearances made with his mother and father. But as The Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, the teen celebrated his 13th birthday and got a lot of love on Instagram from his mother. On her social media page, Melania wished her son a happy birthday with a photo and sweet post.

In the image, two gold balloons appear against a dark background and the First Lady simply wrote “Happy Birthday BWT,” along with several red heart emojis. It comes as no shock that the post earned both Melania and Barron a lot of attention with over 207,000 likes in addition to 9,200 plus comments. While some fans took to the post to wish Barron a happy birthday, others commented to express their surprise that he’s already 13-years-old.

Along with Melania, Barron’s other half-sister, Tiffany Trump, also took to her own social media account to wish her brother the best on his birthday. As The Inquisitr shared, Tiffany posted two photos of herself and Barron to celebrate his big day. The first photo shows the two siblings at the 2016 Republican National Convention and the second photo shows Barron with his dad, older siblings, and one of their nieces.

“Happy Birthday, B! I (heart) you #lucky13.”

Though Tiffany’s post did not receive as much attention as Melania’s, it still garnered a decent amount with over 64,000 likes in addition to 1,300 comments.

It’s hard to believe that Barron will be in High School soon.