‘General Hospital’ Comings & Goings: Anniversary Brings Familiar Faces & Some Fan-Favorites Are Departing

General Hospital spoilers hint that there are some cast shifts on the way that fans will want to be aware of as the April episodes begin. Some underutilized cast members will get some screentime in the coming days, and some blasts from the past will pop up as the show celebrates an anniversary. At the same time, there are exits playing out too and these will leave viewers feeling shaken.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Dominic Zamprogna’s time as Dante in Port Charles has come to an end once again. Dante is headed off to get treatment, and he has told his wife Lulu to move on without him. Of course, she won’t be ready to do that anytime soon, but everybody will see her breaking the bad news to Sonny, Olivia, Rocco, and others this week.

Matt Cohen has left the role of Griffin, and over the weekend, shocking General Hospital spoilers emerged detailing that Michelle Stafford was leaving the role of Nina. The Inquisitr detailed that Stafford is returning to The Young and the Restless as Phyllis, but her last airdate as Nina isn’t known yet.

Brytni Sarpy has also left General Hospital and the role of Valerie for a new gig on Y&R. Interestingly, The Inquisitr noted that the show has decided to recast the character and Paulina Begumbe should start appearing on-air in a few weeks.

Our 56th Anniversary Special is Denise Alexander-approved. And it's going down THIS TUESDAY (April 2nd). Don't miss it! @kinshriner @TheLynnHerring #GH56 pic.twitter.com/7kt7M3ULvY — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 31, 2019

This week, General Hospital celebrates its 56th anniversary, and it looks like that will give fans an opportunity to see some flashback footage. In addition, She Knows Soaps notes that Denise Alexander will be popping up in Port Charles, reprising her role of Lesley Webber. Hillary B. Smith will be helping Kevin as she returns as Nora Buchanan, but it’s not known how long she’ll be sticking around.

General Hospital spoilers via Soap Central reveal that some rarely-seen characters will be seeing some action this week, too. Scott, Felicia, Mac, and Bobbie will all be seen as Gail’s mystery will stipulations are revealed, and Lucy will be lending some support to someone. In addition, Epiphany will get some scenes, and fans wish they would get to see more of her with a storyline of her own.

Alexis will spend more time with her therapist Neil in the days ahead, and General Hospital spoilers detail that next week, Kristina will spend time with Daisy. The week of April 8 also brings some drama with Harmony, and young Spencer will be crossing paths with Valentin. Jax will return to Port Charles soon, but an exact first airdate for Ingo Rademacher has not emerged yet.

Fans will be anxious to see what happens with James Patrick Stuart’s character of Valentin once Nina is gone, although it isn’t known for certain yet whether General Hospital will just write out the character or bring in a recast. What is Gail’s mystery will adventure, and what kind of trouble is Harmony involved in as she pops up again? General Hospital spoilers suggest that the next couple of weeks will be wild ones, and viewers can’t wait to see what goes down.