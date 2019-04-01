Kailyn Lowry Says She And Javi Marroquin ‘Get Along’ And Reveals If She Would Do A Season 10 Of ‘Teen Mom 2’

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 has been full of drama, especially for Kailyn Lowry. The mom-of-three has had to deal with wondering where her relationship with her youngest son stands, feeling blindsided by her oldest son’s father when he filed for child support, and meeting the new girlfriend of her ex-husband and father of her second oldest son. Despite all that, the reality show star opened up to TV Insider and revealed that she and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, “get along.” She also confirmed whether or not she would be open to appearing on a Season 10 of Teen Mom 2 if it were to happen.

“Javi and I get along. Things are great,” Kailyn revealed.

However, just because she and Javi are doing well with their co-parenting relationship, that doesn’t mean that she is getting along with Javi’s new girlfriend, Lauren Comeau.

“I don’t have a relationship with Lauren. I think right now it just needs to stay that way while Javi and I maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship for a little bit longer.”

Viewers watched on the new season when Kailyn and Lauren were both at a soccer game for Kail and Javi’s son. Although Lauren tried to be friendly with Kailyn, the mother-of-three wasn’t having it. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn opened up and explained that viewers wouldn’t see her meeting Lauren for the first time on the show because she didn’t feel that it was “genuine.”

While Season 9 of the show has been full of drama for Kailyn, would she consider signing on for the show if it were to have a Season 10? She opened up about how she felt about the possibility of continuing on for another year.

“There are things they’ve missed filming, huge things that were important in my life this year…Just in the last three months. So, if they were willing to make those changes and show those things, I would love to continue. If not, it was a great run. It has been a crazy 10 years. I have a love-hate relationship with the whole thing.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn tweeted at one point that she would not be attending the upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion show. The show is set to film this weekend in New York, and while the entire cast is typically there, a few cast members suggested they wouldn’t be attending.

It is unclear when the Teen Mom 2 reunion will air, but fans can catch an all-new episode of Teen Mom 2 Monday night on MTV.