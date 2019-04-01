Chrissy Teigen Embraces Her ‘New Normal’ Weight After Giving Birth To Son Miles

Chrissy Teigen is happy with her post-baby body. The former supermodel took to Twitter on Sunday evening to answer a question about her eating habits that she is always asked. Teigen, a mother of two, revealed that she is still heavier than she was before giving birth to her second child, but this doesn’t bother her. She has been a known advocate for body positivity for several years and is often very transparent about her personal weight journey.

“‘How do you eat like this??” Teigen tweeted on Sunday evening, according to Entertainment Tonight.

She continued on to say that she gained weight after giving birth to her son, Miles, 10 months, whom she shares with husband John Legend. The two also share a 2-year-old daughter, Luna.

“Basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before Miles. He’s 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much,” Teigen wrote. “Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!”

In another tweet, she added that she is happier at her current weight than she was at her thinnest weight.

“The thinnest I’ve ever been was right after Luna. Postpartum depression. I’LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!” she said.

Many fans replied to Teigen with praise and shared their own stories to show that the Cravings author is not alone.

“It’s refreshing to see someone say this. Thank you,” one person replied.

“Atta girl. You are astonishingly gorgeous and fun and funny. Keep doing you,” another wrote.

Teigen is very open about her body and personal life on social media. In addition to sharing her thoughts on weight gain, she tells hilarious anecdotes about real moments with her husband and children. Many fans find the model’s honesty refreshing and relatable.

Back in January, Teigen opened up about post partum depression in an interview with Good Housekeeping. She explained that she had trouble getting out of bed and eating, which caused her to lose several pounds. She realized she was “healing” when she returned to the kitchen and started cooking again. The model-turned-chef has written two cookbooks—Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat, and Cravings: Hungry For More.

Teigen also shared in the interview that she still does struggle with body image.

“It’s okay to come to terms with realizing it’s going to be a bit of a journey,” she said.

She added that she is not blind to the fact that she has gained weight, but she also finds comfort in knowing she has beautiful children and a happy, healthy life.

“I’m happy to be going through this transition,” Teigen said.