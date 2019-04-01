Khloe Kardashian Reunites With Ex-Boyfriend French Montana

Khloe Kardashian and her former boyfriend French Montana reunited over the weekend when they were both seen at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Sunday Service.

According to The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian is still getting over her breakup with baby daddy Tristan Thompson. However, she’s not letting the split stop her from spending time with her family and friends, and one of those friends just happens to be her ex-boyfriend, rapper French Montana.

Khloe was photographed heading to the Sunday Service last weekend wearing a form-fitting ensemble. The Good American founder sported a gray bodysuit, which showed off her famous curves, as well as a pair of jeans. She added a gray jacket over top and completed her look with a tan sunhat.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported her signature large hoop earrings and rocked a gold cross pendant and chain around her neck. She had her nails painted baby pink and carried a pink purse over her shoulder to match.

French also went casual for the service, donning a pair of khaki pants and a black short-sleeved T-shirt, which he paired with some black and purple sneakers. The rapper also sported a thick diamond chain around his neck and a watch on his wrist.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kardashian and Montana were introduced by Diddy and dated off and on for about a year before calling it quits at the end of 2014. However, the rapper has remained friends with the Kardashian-Jenner family, especially Scott Disick.

Last fall it was rumored that Khloe Kardashian was furious with her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, for allegedly flirting with French Montana during a party.

Sources told Radar Online that Kourtney and French were getting handsy and showing off some serious PDA during Diddy’s 49th birthday bash at Ysabel in West Hollywood back in November.

“Kourtney and French were on each other. She was twerking on him, he had his hand on her waist and a** and was whispering in her ear all night,” an insider told the outlet at the time.

“She was eating it up. She was smiling in his face and was hand feeding him hors d’oeuvres,” the source stated, adding that Kourtney and French were getting extremely close throughout the night and looked like they “wanted to do some X-rated things.”

At the time, Khloe was still dating Tristan Thompson. However, nothing seemed to come from the alleged flirt fest between French and Kourtney.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.