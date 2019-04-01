‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Will Rey’s Secret Ruin Things With Sharon?

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that even as Sharon and Rey get intimate, the detective’s secret-keeping could cause things to go awry before they have the chance to get properly started.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) seal the deal this week when they go out on their first date. While Rey tells Sharon he wants to kiss her, they end up sharing far more than a simple kiss after all these months of buildup between them. Although Rey isn’t officially divorced from Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), they’re separated, and Rey made her move out. After learning Mia and Arturo (Jason Canela) slept together again, Rey is ready to move on from his wife, and he chose Sharon.

Rey actor Jordi Vilasuso recently discussed the storyline with Soaps In Depth.

He explained, “Rey’s excited, but there are nerves! It’s not high-school nervousness; it’s the adult kind of nervousness. There is a certain comfort that they feel with each other already, and I think they feel they deserve each other. She’s been through so much already in her life, and Rey has been through so much in his life. Now they are starting on this new path together, wherever it may lead.”

Of course, Rey neglects to tell Sharon that Mia is expecting a baby, or at least that’s what Mia claims. It isn’t so much that Rey is trying to keep a secret as he just wants to enjoy the long-awaited moment without further complications. Plus, Rey isn’t even sure that the baby is his — it could be Arturo’s. Since they live in Genoa City, though, the details won’t stay secret for long. Of course, there’s still the distinct possibility that Mia is actually faking the pregnancy, too.

Inevitably, Sharon finds out about Mia’s supposed pregnancy, and she’ll realize that Rey didn’t take the time to tell her about it before they managed to take their relationship to the next level. While Sharon won’t love it, she may be able to understand why Rey did it.

“Oh, there will definitely be conflict! Sharon is a lovely human being, and there is love there and understanding. What Rey decided to do was very human. He kept this news away from her, but he didn’t lie about it,” said Vilasuso.

Obviously, a baby changes everything, but there are still big questions about the pregnancy as well as the possible baby’s paternity. Sharon may be willing to give Rey a bit of leeway in this situation.