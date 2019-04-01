Devon Windsor Stuns In Plunging Red Swimsuit In Latest Instagram Snapshot

Devon Windsor is a red firecracker in her latest Instagram post. On Monday, the Victoria’s Secret model started off the week right when she took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy snapshot of herself in a plunging one-piece swimsuit that puts her flawless figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the 25-year-old model is rocking a high-cut bright red swimsuit that showcases her legs for days since its sides come up high on her waist, exposing quite a bit of skin. In addition, the piece features a plunging neckline that showcases her cleavage, increasing the spiciness level of the shot.

The former Maxim cover girl is posing outdoors in front of a green wall while striking a sultry pose that puts her model figure at the center of the photo, which is capturing her from the thighs up. She is wearing a white towel wrapped around her hair while rocking dark shades to protect her eyes from the glaring sun. She has one hand up touching the towel, while the other one is resting on her thigh.

Even though she is wearing sunglasses, the sun still penetrates the lenses enough to show her eyes, which are looking back at the camera. She has her lips parted in a seductive way as she shoots an intense gaze at the onlooker.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Windsor shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 2,600 likes and over 25 comments in just 15 minutes of having been posted. Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to praise the model’s impossibly gorgeous figure and to interact with her caption, in which she asked her fans to try to guess whether she had ever been a lifeguard.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one user chimed in, while many others simply wrote “true” or “false,” in answer to her question.

In her Stories, Windsor explained that the answer to her question was false, adding that while she had never been a lifeguard when younger, her sister had. She also included a few other shots of herself in the same swimsuit while hanging out with a girlfriend, singer-songwriter Caroline Vreeland, according to the user handle she included in the Stories.

Windsor was the Maxim cover girl for the magazine’s October 2017 issue, which showcased her in an unbuttoned leather jacket while wearing nothing underneath. In the accompanying interview, Windsor opened up about her journey from being a scared 14-year-old to high-profile model.

“I used to be terrified when I was going to work and now I’m looking forward to it every single day,” she said.