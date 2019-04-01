Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Cleavage, Rock Hard Abs In Sports Bra And Leggings As She Hits Gym

Nicole Scherzinger can thank her workout routine for rewarding her with an amazing body.

It’s hard to believe that Scherzinger is already 40-years-old because she’s showing absolutely no signs of slowing down when it comes to her intense gym routine. Yesterday, the black-haired beauty took to her Instagram account to share a short video of her workout routine set to the tune of Demi Lovato’s hit song “Sorry Not Sorry.”

She starts off the vigorous workout by leaning over a bench and hopping her feet on and off the platform. She then shows her Instagram followers a number of other workouts, including one where she works her core on a Bosu ball. In the video, Nicole looks nothing short of amazing as she flaunts her toned figure in a matching pair of gray leggings with a green patterned waistband and a sports bra. Her washboard abs are also fully on display in most of the video.

To complete her look, she wears her hair slicked back in a ponytail and sports a white cap on her head. The video has already earned Nicole a lot of attention with over 480,000 plus views in addition to 600-plus comments. While some fans took to the post to applaud Nicole for working out so hard, countless others chimed in to let her know that her body is on fire.

“Get it girl! you’re such an inspiration, love you so much,” one follower wrote.

“How can you look this gracious working out.”

“My spirit animal and weekend warrior. Get it girl,” another chimed in.

The day prior, Scherzinger showed fans another photo of herself in a music studio and once again, she had just finished a sweat session. As usual, the singer looks amazing in a pair of fun patterned leggings as well as a pink sports bra that once again showcases her enviable abs. Like the video, this snapshot earned Nicole a ton of attention with over 68,000 likes in addition to 450-plus comments.

Earlier this year, Nicole opened up to Shape about what she does to keep her body looking so fab. One tip that she had for readers was to try and switch workouts up so you don’t get bored with the same routine. Another good tip? Workout with friends to hold yourself accountable.

“Me and my girlfriends support each other for the gym. Because, you know, it’s hard to be motivated sometimes, so when you go you push each other, – we try to do different things,” she told the publication. “We’ll go hiking one day and then we’ll try a sculpting hot yoga class, then we’ll do a cardio. We just motivate each other.”

Keep doing what you’re doing Nicole — you look incredible!