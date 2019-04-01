Drake Turns The O2 Into The O3, Literally

Drake is scheduled to start his run of shows at London’s iconic O2 Arena on Monday night. He is set to play a total of seven shows at the venue this month for his “Assassination Vacation Tour.”

The “Nice For What” rapper brags in his lyrics that he will one day “turn the O2 into the O3” in his hit, “God’s Plan,” which is exactly what he has gone and done. The venue usually has a sign that says “The O2” at the main entrance before you enter, but while Drizzy is playing a series of shows there, they have changed it to “The O3” for the meantime.

Fans were quick to share photos to their social media pages, and so was Drake himself. On Instagram, his upload of the entrance has achieved over 500,000 likes within a day.

The run of shows will also include Tory Lanez as a performer, which Drake revealed via his Instagram in January.

Before releasing successful studio albums, Drizzy would release mixtapes. Room for Improvement became his first of six so far. His most recent was More Life, which topped the charts in 2017.

His debut album, Thank Me Later, became a worldwide success in 2010 and was the first of five studio albums to top the U.S. and Canadian album charts. His other chart-toppers include Take Care, Nothing Was The Same, Views, and Scorpion.

Drake had achieved a lot of hits before scoring his first U.S. No. 1 with “One Dance” featuring Wizkid and Kyla — “Best I Ever Had,” “Find Your Love,” “Take Care,” “Started From The Bottom,” and “Hotline Bling,” to name a few. Since “One Dance,” the songs “In My Feelings,” “One Dance,” and “Nice For What” have also topped the U.S. Hot 100 singles chart.

He has been nominated for a staggering 42 Grammy Awards and taken home four trophies. His first win came in 2013 for the category of Best Rap Album for Take Care. In 2017, “Hotline Bling” won him Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Rap Song. Two years later, “God’s Plan” won him Best Rap Song and remains his latest win. Drake has also won three MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, 15 Billboard Music Awards, and two BRIT Awards.

Euphoria is an upcoming American teen drama television series, based on the Israeli series of the same name. It will star Zendaya and will have Drake working as an executive producer.

Drake remains one of the biggest acts in music right now, with over 41 million monthly Spotify users. His Instagram page has over 55.1 million followers, and his Facebook has been liked by over 35 million active users.