Wendy Williams & Husband Kevin Hunter Considering Separation, Per ‘Page Six’

Wendy Williams has reportedly been dealing with a lot of personal issues over the past few weeks, and now she is allegedly considering separating from her husband, Kevin Hunter.

According to Page Six, Wendy and Kevin are said to be getting their ducks in a row so that they can split after 22 years of a very up and down marriage.

The couple is said to be trying to figure out how it would be if they separated, even contemplating Hunter staying on as Williams’ manager. Both Wendy and Kevin are partners in the company that produces The Wendy Williams Show, so there would be a lot that needed to be worked out if the pair were to end their marriage.

“There is a discussion about what happens now — everyone is asking, ‘How can they possibly stay together?’ Wendy still loves Kevin, but her health is at stake. They are so tangled up together in business, so they are carefully looking at what a separation could entail. It will be difficult,” an insider told the outlet.

As many fans already know, Wendy recently took a long, unplanned hiatus from her talk show at the beginning of the year. When she returned, she admitted to her viewers that she was living in a sober house to deal with addiction issues.

In addition, Kevin Hunter’s alleged mistress of 10 years, Sharina Hudson, reportedly gave birth to his baby last month, sending Wendy Williams into a downward spiral.

The TV personality was reportedly found drunk after relapsing on alcohol and was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, the next day she was at work and filmed her show without speaking about any of the rumors flying around about her personal life.

This week, Wendy is on another hiatus from her show, which she says was planned. Williams and Hunter, who are parents to one son, Kevin Jr., 18, could be using the time to figure out the next move in their marriage, and what the future could look like going forward if they decide to split.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy opened up about her husband’s infidelity in her 2001 memoir, Wendy’s Got Heat. In the book, she claimed that she would leave her husband if he ever got another woman pregnant.

Fans can see more of Wendy Williams when she returns to her talk show for brand new episodes next week. Check your local listings for time and channel.