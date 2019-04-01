‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Nina Agdal Flaunts Her Topless Figure While In The Jungle For New Instagram Photo

Nina Agdal is back in her natural habitat and in her second skin. Over the weekend, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her Instagram page to share a series of snapshots of herself in a paradisiacal beach destination while donning skimpy bikinis or, in one occasion, nothing at all.

On Sunday, the Danish beauty took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself while topless, which is bound to send temperatures soaring. The snap shows the 27-year-old model with her arms wrapped around her upper body in a way that covers herself up and censors the photo. She is posing with her side to the camera as she shoots an intense gaze at the onlooker with her lips parted in a seductive way.

Agdal is wearing her dirty blonde tresses in a middle part and down in loose, beachy waves that cascade down over her shoulders and onto her bare back. Agdal is posing in front of lush tropical vegetation, while her hair has a wild quality to it that perfectly captures the intensity transmitted by her facial expression and the background. She appears to be wearing little to no makeup on her face, further accentuating the overall sentiment of the photo shoot.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Agdal shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 31,000 likes and over 250 comments in about half a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for the model and praise her natural, effortless beauty.

“Tropical gorgeousness,” one user wrote, paired with a couple of heart eyes emoji.

“You look absolutely stunning and amazing,” another one chimed in.

In addition to the topless snapshot, Adgal also recently shared snapshots of herself on a gorgeous beach while parading a series of bikinis. Earlier over the weekend, she posted a photo of herself in a zebra print thong with her backside faced toward the camera, putting her derriere at the front and center of the snapshot, as The Daily Mail noted. While Agdal didn’t include a geotag with any of her related posts, The Daily Mail reported that she is enjoying a lush vacation in Turks and Caicos.

The swimsuit model jetted off to the Caribbean country late last week as part of the celebrations of her 27th birthday, which was on March 26, according to the report.