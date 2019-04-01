‘Playboy’ Model Joy Corrigan Sunbathes Topless At The Beach

Joy Corrigan has modeled for publications and companies ranging from Playboy to Sports Illustrated to Victoria’s Secret. However, she has apparently added a new member to the portfolio after being seen modeling swimwear in Tulum, Mexico.

In pictures obtained by The Daily Mail, the model looked fantastic as she posed in a fashionable one-piece neon green bathing suit. Completing the look is a gold chained bangle, gold earrings, and bold berry lipstick.

Most of the images feature Corrigan posing in front of the ocean, where she posed both on the beach and in the water. In the afternoon, she slipped some hot pink gym shorts over the bathing suit and posed in various yoga positions.

In a few of the snaps, Joy ramped up her sex appeal by going topless.

This is not the first time Corrigan has taken racy photos and shared them on social media. In an Instagram snap from March 20, she posted a topless photo, though her back is to the camera, thus preserving her modesty. She also added a cheeky caption to the image, which earned over 10,000 likes.

In an interview with Byrdie, Corrigan said that she managed to keep her physique toned with hot yoga and boxing. She even admitted that she makes sure to keep exercising while traveling by doing squats and leg lifts in hotel rooms.

Corrigan also discussed her dedication to clean eating.

“‘You are what you eat.’ I can work out for hours but if I’m not fueling my body with the right nutrition it’s hard to get the results I want.”

For Joy, the right nutrition includes raw foods, coconut yogurt, and gluten-free pasta. However, she also admitted that she gives into sugar cravings once in a while.

“Apple crumble with coconut ice cream, sprinkled with caramel popcorn,” she confessed when asked about her indulgences.

When asked about advice for looking good at the beach, the bronzed beauty gave advice ranging from swimwear to lotion to haircare.

“Coconut oil is a great treatment, I apply it on my ends and leave it in overnight. On my days off I always let my hair air-dry, the less heat the better!”

Other favorites include sunscreen with high protection, green juices, and paw-paw cream.

“A swimsuit that fits really well is a great start,” she added.

In addition, to modeling, Corrigan is passionate about animal preservation and even established a foundation in 2017, called Jadesvine. The website still appears to be under construction.