Kellyanne Conway Slams ‘Fox News’ Host For Inappropriate Questions About Her Marriage

It seems White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is getting a little tired of defending her marriage to George Conway, who is vocal in his opposition of President Donald Trump and the GOP.

Speaking to Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, Kellyanne lost her temper slightly when his line of questioning turned to her marriage again. According to Rolling Stone, Kellyanne accused Wallace of trying to be Oprah when he insisted on asking how her husband’s continued insistence on criticizing the president is affecting her job.

After telling Wallace that she doesn’t know why George speaks out against Trump, but that it’s not changed the way she does her job. Wallace didn’t stop there though, asking her if George’s actions are affecting their marriage.

“Oh, Chris, what are you, Oprah now? I mean, what am I, on a couch and you are a psychiatrist? I think it’s a really inappropriate question, and here’s why. That’s the line over which nobody should have crossed.”

Wallace carried on after that firm rebuke from Kellyanne, pointing out that Trump often calls George out himself, most recently calling him a “husband from hell” and “a total loser” over his Twitter account after George’s most recent spate of criticism.

Kellyanne didn’t tone down her clap backs at Wallace when he continued his line of questioning.

“I’m surprised that people would ask that question. I have seen homewreckers on TV as marital experts, all of a sudden. It’s very amusing to me,” she said, speaking of the fact that Wallace is not the only person in the media who seems to be obsessed with her and her husband’s relationship.

According to Raw Story, viewers were less than impressed with Wallace’s line of questioning as well. Many of them took to Twitter to criticize Wallace’s questions, mostly because it seemed that once again Kellyanne’s personal life was on the docket.

“I’m appalled that Chris Wallace just asked Kellyanne Conway about her marriage. Her answer was nothing but classy and I’m very disappointed in Mr. Wallace,” one user wrote. Another added, “Big fan and love your show. Not fond of questions into anyone’s personal life.”

Others stepped in to call the interview a “new low” for Wallace, comparing it to the kind of headline the National Enquirer would print.

During the interview, Kellyanne also stated that when Trump first won the 2016 elections, George was on board with his presidency, even applying for a job in the White House. He later changed his mind and wihtdraw his application. Since then, he has become more and more critical of Trump and his policies, most recently calling him a “sociopathic clown with nuclear weapons” on Monday, per a report by MSN.