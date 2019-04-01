R. Kelly’s Lawyer Is Worried Their Chance At A Plea Deal Is Dead After Jussie Smollett’s Dismissal

R. Kelly’s lawyer says he is worried for their chances of nabbing a plea deal now that Jussie Smollett is not currently facing charges in court. Steven Greenberg spoke to TMZ on Monday, telling the news outlet that he is worried about their chances because he suspects the state’s prosecutors are looking for a big public win.

Greenberg compared Kelly’s case to Smollett’s, saying that both were brought without ample evidence.

“I think it makes it more difficult for a friendly disposition because they’re going to be extremely reluctant to admit they brought these cases with scant evidence or that there are any other problems,” he said.

He also says that State Prosecutor Kim Foxx may see this as an opportunity to unwind some of the damage that has been done against the government of the city of Chicago after letting Smollett off the hook. He thinks her offices may see it as a chance to prove that they are serious about justice.

Kim Foxx has been under scrutiny this week for her handling of the Smollett case. Foxx recused herself from the case after admitting that she had spoken to Smollett’s family. Judge Sheila O’Brien wrote an op-ed in the Chicago Tribune saying that she would petition the court to appoint a prosecutor to the case.

“We deserve answers. We deserve open court files. We deserve transparency in every case,” she wrote. “We deserve a state’s attorney who will treat the rich and the poor the same — not someone who will make decisions based upon who calls on the phone about it. Did our state’s attorney really remove herself from this case? We have a right to know.”

Foxx told the Chicago Tribune that they dropped the case against Smollett because they weren’t certain they had enough evidence for a conviction and that her office welcomed an “outside nonpolitical” review of the situation. Foxx also said that Smollett, who was charged with staging a hate crime against himself and making a false police report about it, was facing a class four felony. That’s akin to pulling a fire alarm at a school.

How cops and prosecutors gave Jussie Smollett the star treatment https://t.co/kipaBmAVIc pic.twitter.com/NhcYoNxYnb — Page Six (@PageSix) April 1, 2019

Kelly, on the other hand, is facing 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a potential sentence of three to seven years for each class two felony. While Kelly has denied all charges, many say that he has gotten away with his crimes for years and hope to see him finally face justice, which puts additional pressure on the prosecutor to see this through.