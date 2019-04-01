Bristol Palin’s Ex-Boyfriend And His Wife Not Returning To ‘Teen Mom OG’

Teen Mom OG is reportedly coming back for another season, but it looks like it may do so without some familiar faces. After Bristol Palin hinted that she may not be returning to the show, her ex-boyfriend’s wife revealed that they will not be returning to the series either, according to a report from Radar Online.

Bristol’s ex, Levi (who is also the father of her oldest child) and his wife Sunny appeared briefly on the hit MTV show. However, Sunny revealed during an Instagram Q&A that the couple will not be back.

“We got the phone call that Teen Mom is over for our story,” she revealed to her followers, saying, “They have chose not to air so many cool things we’ve filmed! It’s crazy.”

Although they may not be returning to the show, Sunny revealed that there is a possibility something else is in the works saying, “But we will see how another project is coming along to where that might be possible!”

As previously reported by Inquisitr, earlier this year Sunny revealed that she and Levi had been filming for Teen Mom OG. Despite the fact that they were in fact filming, Sunny even admitted that she didn’t know what footage they would “end up using.”

It is unclear when Teen Mom OG will return to MTV or who all will return for the new season. Initially it was reported that everyone was on board, but now fans are wondering who will and won’t return.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, Bristol suggested that she wouldn’t be returning to the show for another season during her own Instagram Q&A. When asked if she would “stick with MTV,” Bristol didn’t give a verbal answer, but rather shook her head. She also said that being on a reality television show is “100% not my career.”

Bristol was added to the cast of Teen Mom OG in October 2018. The addition of Bristol came after former cast member Farrah Abraham was let go from the show. Bristol wasn’t the only new cast member added, though. MTV also added Cheyenne Floyd. The cast is now comprised of the three original cast members including Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell along with Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd. It is unclear if an additional cast member will be added if Bristol does decide to leave the show.

Fans will have to wait for all-new episodes of Teen Mom OG, but they can tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Monday nights on MTV.