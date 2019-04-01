Ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny Nude Bikini

Alessandra's stripping down to show off her bikini body.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio is showing off some serious skin in two new bikini snaps. The mom-of-two posed in her swimwear in new photos posted to the official Instagram account of her recently unveiled swimwear brand, Gal Floripa, as she flaunted her amazing tan in a skimpy nude two-piece.

Alessandra revealed her model body in her tiny bikini, which featured string straps across both shoulders and a matching string design across the chest which was embellished with two white shells.

The supermodel was actually mixing and matching pieces from her line to create the fun nude bikini look, pairing the Venus top from her new range with the Orion bottoms, which also featured a matching string design and shells.

One snap uploaded to Gal Floripa’s official account on March 30 showed Ambrosio posing from a little further away with her hands raised up over her head. The stunning ocean at sunset could be seen behind her as she flashed her impressive abs.

The second jaw-dropping new Instagram snap posted on March 31 gave fans a closer look at the ex-Victoria’s Secret model in her skimpy swimwear, this time shooting a very sultry stare at the camera with both her arms resting on her head and her brunette hair long and down with a natural beachy wave.

The stunning photos were shared online mere days after Alessandra set pulses raising with another sexy swimwear shot.

The star posed in a red bikini while modeling her bikini and swimsuit range on social media, as The Inquisitr shared a snap of her flaunting her insanely toned body in a barely there red string two-piece just last week.

Before that, she and friend Gisele Coria – who is also co-founder of Gal Floripa – were sporting matching bikinis in another outtake from the swimwear shoot. The Inquisitr reported that the friends held hands as they posed in their skimpy two-pieces to promote their business venture.

Ambrosio famously hung up her Victoria’s Secret wings in 2017 after a whopping 17 years walking in the annual fashion show for the famous lingerie brand, but just because she’s no longer a VS Angel certainly doesn’t mean that the mom-of-two hasn’t held on to her model body.

She previously shared how important a healthy diet and lifestyle is to her, revealing that she’s had to work harder on her body since becoming a mom. Alessandra is a mom to 10-year-old Anja and 4-year-old Noah and shares both her children with her former fiancé, Jamie Mazur.

Tom Dulat / Getty Images for Doha Fashion Trust Arabia

She told Harper’s Bazaar of her dedication to health and fitness, “I think that my work-out regime has changed more after giving birth to my children as I didn’t really exercise before.”

Ambrosio then added in the 2017 interview with the fashion outlet that she thinks “it’s very important to lead a healthy lifestyle, which includes a balanced diet and exercise.”