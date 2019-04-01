Emily Ratajkowski Puts Her Booty & Naked Thighs On Display In Racy Instagram Video

Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying life and wants to share her fun-filled experiences with all of her social media fans. The stunning Vogue model has been feeling the groove lately and has apparently taken to filming short videos of herself in which she lets loose to the sound of her favorite songs, rocking sultry dance moves to the beat of popular hits.

After sharing a very sensual video in which she showed off her dance skills while shaking her booty to Ariana Grande’s massively popular hit “thank u, next”, as reported by The Inquisitr on Thursday, Emily turned up the heat on Instagram with another rhythm-infused post. Earlier today, the gorgeous model and actress took to her Instagram profile to share a very provocative clip in which she was seen enjoying a boat ride while blasting “Leave a Light On” by Tom Walker.

In the video, the brunette bombshell flaunted her incredible figure while lounging on a motorboat with a drink in hand. Clad in a little black dress that hugged her curves in all the right places, Emily looked every inch the siren as she sped across the frothy waves in the fast-going motorboat. With the wind in her hair, the 27-year-old stunner stuck a risqué pose, showing off her curvy backside and sculpted legs in the thigh-skimming minidress.

Emily’s revealing attire left very little to the imagination. The American beauty put her long, lean legs on full display in the dangerously short dress, nearly risking a wardrobe malfunction as she flashed her thighs.

At the same time, the form-fitting number showcased a generous view of her cleavage. Emily almost spilled out of the black halter neck dress, which featured a corset-like bodice that accentuated her busty assets and taut waistline.

Ever the glam queen, Emily topped off her look with a pair of large hoop earrings. She added a little glitz to her outfit with a set of sparkling bracelets and a few gold rings on her fingers.

“Living my life like it’s golden,” the model wrote in her Instagram post. To better put the point across, she added a sparkles emoji to the video caption.

The racy video immediately drew the attention of Emily’s 22.2 million Instagram followers, garnering more than 470,000 likes within 15 minutes of having been posted. In a little over a couple of hours, the video amassed more than 1.9 million likes in addition to 3,500 comments.

“Everyone is looking at the boat,” quipped one of Emily’s fans.

While many were quick to comment on the model’s smoking-hot look, others were equally interested in the scenic view unfolding in the background of the video. One Instagram user recognized the massive stone bridge sprawling across the water behind Emily’s back as the famous bridge of Libourne, an iconic 200-year-old landmark in the south of France.

Meanwhile, another one of her Instagram followers pointed out that the video was not, in fact, new and that it was taken in June of 2018 when the model visited France. The post comes just three days after Emily shared a throwback photo from another one of her trips to France, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.