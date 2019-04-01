Kanye West Bringing His ‘Sunday Service’ To Coachella, Prior Ludicrous Demands Haven’t Been Forgotten

Given that half of Hollywood seems to be attending Kanye West’s “Sunday Service,” it’s of no surprise that this rapper is back in the news. On March 25, The Evening Standard reported neighbors “calling the cops” after noise levels at West’s weekly worship service were causing somewhat of a disturbance.

The ultra-exclusive outdoor service that’s attended by the likes of Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan is set to widen its invite, though.

On March 31, Variety reported that Kanye West is set to bring his religion-centric music to the Coachella music festival. Anyone attending Coachella on Easter Sunday, April 21, at 9 a.m. can expect a Yeezy-delivered dose of gospel music. NME quotes Kanye’s confirmation.

“We were thinking of a performance at Palm Springs [the location of Coachella].”

It isn’t Kanye West without a controversial headline, though. As the above-mentioned NME report states, prior Coachella discussions haven’t come without West’s somewhat-extortionate stage demands.

In January 2019, Vulture reported West “quitting” Coachella after his request for a bespoke, dome-shaped stage was denied by the festival’s promoter, Paul Tollett. Tollett is said to have declined the request as it would require “rearranging” the entire festival setup, alongside removing a “large section” of the venue’s lavatories. West’s demand reportedly came a mere two days before Tollett was set to announce the rapper’s presence at the festival.

OTIS- SUNDAY SERVICE pic.twitter.com/G6VFv8f3Ec — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 31, 2019

Kanye West fans will likely be familiar with the gospel influence that has become synonymous with his music. “Father Stretch My Hands,” “Jesus Walks,” and “Reborn” are all tracks that channel the rapper’s faith.

COACHELLA 2019 SUNDY SERVICE EASTER SUNDAY pic.twitter.com/YxY86gguft — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 31, 2019

The announcement itself can also be seen from Kim Kardashian’s Twitter account, where West appears to be breaking the news from the inside of a plane. Promotion for Kanye’s “Sunday Service” has been steady from Kim, as per her tweet earlier this month.

“Our new Sunday Service is starting. Check out the rehearsals on my Instagram stories”

Indeed, Kim’s Instagram stories have shown a significant amount of footage from the weekly services of late. Sometimes, they’re indoors. For the most part, though, the setting is high in the Californian foothills, and West can be seen taking center stage with electronic keyboards, backup singers, and a crowd appearing to join in.

As promotion for Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians sweeps the internet, West’s name has been making further headlines. On March 31, The Inquisitr reported that Kanye will be “heavily featured” in the show’s upcoming season. Whether or not his gospel services will receive airtime is unknown, although anyone wishing to experience it live can do so – it just requires a Coachella ticket.