‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Resume Weight Loss Efforts After Trip To Las Vegas

Jax and Brittany are getting married this summer.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright spent the weekend in Las Vegas, where they were celebrating the opening of the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, the newest bar and restaurant venture of their boss at SUR Restaurant, Lisa Vanderpump.

During the event, Taylor and Cartwright were joined by a number of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Kristen Doute and Lala Kent, and once they returned home, they indulged in some food created for them by Los Angeles’ Marix Tex Mex Cafe.

After sharing a video of the massive spread he and Cartwright were enjoying, which included guacamole and a fajita spread, Taylor told his fans and followers that he and Cartwright would get back to their diet and exercise routine on Monday as they continue with their efforts to be in tip-top shape for their summer wedding.

“Back to wedding bods tomorrow but first #Marix,” he wrote.

Taylor and Cartwright became engaged in June of last year and at the end of 2018, fans watched as Taylor’s proposal played out on the premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7. A short time later, the couple announced plans to get married at a castle in Kentucky, where Cartwright is from.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Taylor and Cartwright starred in a spinoff series based out of Cartwright’s hometown in 2017.

While Taylor and Cartwright admittedly put on weight during their time in Kentucky for their spinoff, they ultimately got their diet and exercise routines back on track after a brief split at the end of 2017. Fans will likely recall that Taylor called it quits with Cartwright after admitting to cheating on her, but decided to give their relationship another chance just a short time later.

Taylor and Cartwright have been seen preparing for their upcoming nuptials throughout the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules but have yet to make an official announcement in regard to whether or not their wedding will be seen on the upcoming eighth season of the show. But since the couple has let fans in on so many aspects and special moments of their lives, it seems highly unlikely that the wedding wouldn’t be filmed.

Taylor and Cartwright have been dating for about four years and Cartwright has been starring on the series since its fourth season.

To see more of Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.