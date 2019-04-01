Maggie Lindemann Opens Up About Being Bipolar And How Others React Toward It

Singer Maggie Lindemann recently spoke to MTV about being bipolar and how people can perceive the disorder. The “Pretty Girl” hitmaker used her profile to spread awareness for World Bipolar Day, which was on March 30.

“People think that quick mood swings is ‘oh my gosh! you’re bipolar’ when it’s so much more than a little mood swing,” she expressed.

“I think the biggest misconceptions of bipolar is that if you’re off one day, and on one day, if somebody doesn’t understand, then it’s really hard for them to which has been one of the biggest problems for me personally,” Lindemann continued.

“I just feel like people are so scared of it because they don’t know and I don’t think it should be something people should be scared of or feel like they have to walk on eggshells on someone. It’s just that something that people live with and it shouldn’t be treated like it’s such a bad thing.”

In an interview with Phoenix Magazine, she speaks on being on social media for a long time before anyone knew who she was. She began her career by posting recordings of singing on the app Keek. This led her to gain a big social media following on other platforms.

In 2015, she released her debut single, “Knocking On Your Heart.” She followed this up with “Couple Of Kids” and “Things.”

In 2016, her breakthrough hit “Pretty Girl” went on to become a worldwide success. It peaked at No. 4 in Sweden, No. 6 in Ireland, No. 8 in Norway and the U.K. and No. 12 in Australia. Despite not charting in the U.S., it received a gold certification. In Australia, it went triple platinum, while going platinum in the U.K and was the 28th biggest single there in 2017. The single was remixed by Cheat Codes and Cade and that version has been streamed over 514 million times.

She followed up this single with “Obsessed” in 2017, which has over 47 million streams. In 2018, she released “Would I” and “Human” for the world to hear.

Recently, she released the single “Friends Go,” her first release of 2019. It has over 1.1 million streams so far.

In 2017, she teamed up with British band The Vamps on their single “Personal,” which was taken from their Night & Day (Day Edition) album. The song peaked at No. 76 in the U.K.

On Instagram, Lindemann has over 3.4 million followers. On Twitter, she has over 481,000 followers and over 300,000 active users have liked her Facebook page.