‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Ashley Leaves Jabot Hurting

The Young and the Restless comings and goings bring some surprising shakeups and changes to the cast.

The Inquisitr reported that Gina Tognoni will exit the role of Phyllis after portraying the character for five years. The actress spoke out about her time on the CBS daytime drama and wished it continued success. Actress Michelle Stafford is leaving her role as Nina Reeves on General Hospital to reprise her gig as Phyllis on Y&R. So far, there is no official end date for Tognoni or beginning airdate for Stafford.

Actor Jason Canela confirmed his departure on Twitter. Canela said it’s not goodbye but see you later. His character Arturo and Abby (Melissa Ordway) broke up recently, and despite his efforts to win her back, Abby isn’t having it. Look for Arturo to depart Genoa City sometime in the near future, but his final day hasn’t been set yet.

She Knows Soaps revealed that Jennifer Taylor brings businesswoman Rebekah Barlow back to Genoa City this week. She crosses paths with Nick (Joshua Morrow), and this time the Dark Horse owner is single and ready to mingle without a girlfriend holding him back. Look for Nick and Rebekah to have sparks fly this time around.

Brooks Darnell is leaving his role as Dr. Nate Hastings, and on April 10 actor Sean Dominic takes over the role. Darnell brought Nate back to the canvas last year, and in that time, the doctor has shown off his array of medical skills for the residents of Genoa City and helped Devon (Bryton James) while he grieved Hilary (Mishael Morgan).

Eileen Davidson wraps up her two-episode stint as Ashley on April 1, but the actress revealed that she will be back as Ashely before the month ends during the storyline honoring Kristoff St. John and his character Neil Winters.

Today is Alice Hunter’s last episode as Kerry/Dominique. The actress has kept her fans and followers up to date about the surprising storyline for her character’s exit via Twitter.

The week of April 25 begins the goodbye to Neil, and on April 29 the show will air an unscripted episode featuring many current and past cast members like Victoria Rowell (Dru Winters), Shemar Moore (Malcolm Winters), Christel Khalil (Lily Winters), and Mishael Morgan (Hilary Curtis).

The show cast daytime newcomer Mark Grossman as the new Adam Newman. Grossman is the fourth adult actor to take on the role. So far, there’s no word on when Grossman will first air as Adam.