‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo Kisses Wyatt Again!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 8 tease that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) simply cannot keep her hands off Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). The croupier-turned-waitress will make her intentions clear when she plants a kiss on her former boyfriend, per The TV Watercooler. But the question on everyone’s lips is how Wyatt will respond.

Flo and Wyatt were high school sweethearts and in love many years ago. It was only a matter of time before things progressed between the former couple. After all, it’s been really apparent that the blonde really admires her ex-boyfriend. When they first met up at the bar, it was she who planted a kiss on him. Afterward, he told her that he had a girlfriend and invited her to meet Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) at his home.

Flo went to see Wyatt again. At the time, it seemed as if she wanted to make a full confession to him. She has been feeling really guilty about her role in the baby swap and wanted to tell Wyatt what she had done. Instead, she ended up reuniting with Quinn (Rena Sofer) at Wyatt’s office. Quinn was delighted to see her in Los Angeles.

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers, per The Inquisitr, indicate that Wyatt is also supporting Flo as she searches for answers. The two will reflect on their similar backgrounds. Both of them did not know their fathers growing up, and Flo still does not know who her dad is. It seems as if the two will grow closer to each other as they reminisce about the old days.

However, Flo will take things one step further during the week of April 8. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Flo will kiss Wyatt. It seems as if she wants him to know that she still has feelings for him even though he is now in another relationship.

Wyatt is currently seeing Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Until recently, they have had an idyllic relationship. They were planning to reboot Spectra Fashions but then Sally accepted Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) offer to return to Forrester Creations. Wyatt was disappointed by his girlfriend’s decision and asked her, “What about our future together?”

Flo isn’t the only one who wants her and Wyatt back together. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Quinn and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) also want their children to reunite. In fact, Quinn is willing to do her share in getting them back together again.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.