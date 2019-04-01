Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Earns Criticism For Claiming An Amendment Was Passed To Stop FDR’s Reelection

The amendment was passed two years after Roosevelt died.

Freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is receiving heat for incorrectly claiming that Republicans blocked Franklin D. Roosevelt’s reelection with the passage of the 22nd amendment, reports The Daily Mail.

“They had to amend the Constitution of the United States to make sure Roosevelt did not get reelected,” Ocasio-Cortez, often nicknamed AOC, said at a night hall event with MSNBC host Chris Hayes on Friday night.

Ocasio-Cortez is presumably referencing the 22nd amendment, which limits each president to a two-term maximum. However, the amendment was passed two years after Roosevelt had passed away in 1947. Though Roosevelt did win an unprecedented third and fourth term, he was unable to run for President a fifth time as he died in office on April 12, 1945.

The two-term limit follows the precedent established by George Washington. In fact, Washington stated in his farewell address that no person should serve more than two terms.

Twitter quickly picked up on the congresswoman’s error.

“Epic fail. Hilarious that you say people don’t know history when you don’t know… the 22nd amendment wasn’t even drafted until 1947, nearly 2 years after his death. It was not done to keep him from being elected again,” said a user named CJ.

However, many on Twitter also came to her defense.

“FDR did die in office in ’45 and the 22nd amendment did come in ’47 but congress did start the legislative process in 1944 prior to his death so that he would not be reelected but it was not ratified soon enough and he won ’44. AOC did not mispeak [sic], friend,” said a user called Miami Spice, MD.

Though the user is correct in that there was talk about setting term limits as far back as 1944, the legislative process actually did not start until 1947, when Republicans won control of both houses.

AOC famously managed to beat her Bronx district’s 10-year Democratic incumbent, Joe Crawley, by nearly 15 percentage points, a win which The Guardian called “one of the biggest upsets in recent American political history.”

Ocasio-Cortez has since received much media attention as one of the new progressive faces of Congress, most recently nabbing a Rolling Stone cover with fellow congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Jahana Hayes, and Nancy Pelosi.

Zach Gibson / Getty Images

But the media attention has also earned her attacks from Republicans, particularly on her Green New Deal, which recently failed in the Senate.

One of her most vocal critics is none other than President Donald Trump. At a recent rally in Michigan, audiences started chanting “AOC sucks” after Donald Trump, Jr. brought up her name, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Per HuffPost, Ocasio-Cortez has claimed that being a target of rally chants, like Hillary Clinton, is a sign of Donald Trump’s misogyny.