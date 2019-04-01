‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Lauren Loses It

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, April 1, bring a desperate move from Lauren for Fenmore’s. Plus, Jack leads Jabot once again and he’s making plans, and Ana bonds with her father, Jett, as they play music together.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) loses her patience, according to She Knows Soaps. After the shenanigans that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) pulled with Jabot, Lauren is absolutely over it. She needed Jabot to help keep Fenmore’s afloat a while back, but she is absolutely not willing to let her company go down with the sinking ship she believes the cosmetics company to be after Ashley’s shocking betrayal. Lauren wants her husband Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to help her get Fenmore’s out of the contract as soon as possible. There’s just one problem, though. What will she do without Jabot’s help?

Elsewhere, Jack (Peter Bergman) plans his next move. He has no intention of allowing Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to torpedo John Abbott’s legacy. The Inquisitr reported that Jack and Billy (Jason Thompson) turn on Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and swiftly vote her out as CEO. After all, the sabotage from Ashley and Kerry/Dominique (Alice Hunter) happened right under her nose. With Phyllis out, Jack gets the support of his brother and son Kyle (Michael Mealor) to move forward as Jabot’s new CEO, and he takes a seat where he belongs and begins working to clean up the mess that Phyllis left behind.

We’ve got an Abbott #FlashbackFriday in honor of today’s return! Ashley’s time in Genoa City is just getting started. ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/eQbmasWvES — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 29, 2019

Jack hurt Ashley, and knowing that she’s not John Abbott’s biological daughter is something that has always plagued her. She feels like an outsider, but her recent moves have pushed Ashley into that role even more. While she clearly wants to run Jabot, Ashley may not end up with the chance anytime soon, especially with Jack back at the helm.

Jett (Gilbert Glenn Brown) and Ana (Loren Lott) forge a bond with each other. The father/daughter duo explore their musical talents together, and it is pure magic for both of them. Devon (Bryton James) hears them perform together, and he works hard on Jett. Devon believes that the legend needs to mount a comeback as soon as he’s physically able. For now, though, Jett and Ana appreciate getting to know each other and make beautiful music together. With Devon’s help, things for Jett seem to be on an upswing, and he may end up being able to revive his career while adding his daughter to the lineup, which makes for some beautiful music.