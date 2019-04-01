Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Have A Girl Named Diana, Says ‘Hello’ Magazine Poll

If it's a boy, the British public seems to think his name will be James.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have a baby girl and will name her Diana; at least, that’s what an informal poll by Irish magazine Hello! reveals. That and a last-minute flurry of bets on major British and Irish betting sites that think a girl is on the way.

The informal poll conducted by the magazine is in no way scientific, so take the results with a grain of salt. And of course, the results may be more the result of wishful thinking than actual, heartfelt belief about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will name the newest Windsor. But nevertheless, here’s what Hello! readers seem to be thinking.

It’s a girl!

The smart money (literally) is on baby Sussex being a girl. In Ireland and the United Kingdom, you can place bets on mundane things that have nothing to do with sports (such as whether or not Donald Trump will be impeached, or in this case, the sex of a royal baby). And while common sense will tell you that the betting odds should be 50/50 on such a boy/girl bet, but as it turns out, not long ago a “flurry” of bets came in on it being a girl. That led to speculation that perhaps someone “in the know” within the walls of Kensington Palace might have let something slip.

As for girls’ names, it seems that the majority (29 percent) of Hello! poll respondents are hoping for Diana, who would have been the royal baby’s grandmother if she were still alive. In second place was Grace, which has a history in European royalty (Princess Grace of Monaco) and has even been used within the British royal family (Harry’s cousin, Zara Tindall, named her baby Mia Grace). Rounding out the top spots are Alexandra, Victoria, and Alice.

Or maybe it’s a boy!

If baby Sussex is a boy, the front-runner is James, which of course is as solidly British, solidly royal, and solidly Christian a name as any that has ever been given to a baby boy in England. In second place is Philip, which is the name of the baby’s great-grandfather. And in third place is Arthur, which is at once one of the middle names of the baby’s grandfather, Prince Charles (he, like all royals, has several middle names), as well as the name of a legendary English king. Rounding out the top spots are Albert and Henry, also names with strong royal lineage.