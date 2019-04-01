Melissa Joan Hart Recalls Her ’90s Nude Photo Scandal As She Weighs In On Surprising ‘Sabrina’ Sex Scenes

The longtime 'Sabrina' star can't relate to Netflix's 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.'

Melissa Joan Hart is shocked by how much the new Sabrina Spellman differs from her version of the Archie Comics character. Hart, who played the TV witch on ABC’s Sabrina, the Teenage Witch from 1996 to 2003, recently weighed in on Netflix’s new series, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, in an interview with USA Today. Former Mad Men kid Kiernan Shipka plays the iconic teen witch in the dark Netflix drama series.

Hart told USA Today that back in the 1990s when her series aired, she wasn’t even allowed to be filmed sitting in a car without a seatbelt on, and she couldn’t cross a crosswalk “without it having the proper lines.” But in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, characters are not only shown breaking laws but also “having sex scenes in a cave.”

The sex scenes are particularly shocking, considering Sabrina and her pals’ former squeaky clean image.

Hart revealed that back in 1999 she got into hot water with the comic book giant after she posed for nude photos for Maxim. The publisher of the Sabrina comics tried to sue her for the racy pictorial, which was published with the cover teaser: “Sabrina: Your favorite witch without a stitch.”

“Archie Comics had a contract that I would never play (Sabrina) naked. But then I did the cover of Maxim magazine, and for some reason – no idea how this happened – Maxim had the cover say ‘Sabrina’ instead of ‘Melissa.’ It was a big press scandal at the (same) time my movie Drive Me Crazy was coming out. And so I wasn’t really able to enjoy the movie launch, because I was so focused on (whether) I was gonna get fired.”

Hart weathered the scandal, although Life & Style later reported that the actress was high on Ecstacy during the photo shoot after coming straight from a party at the Playboy Mansion where she popped pills. Hart also reportedly hooked up with a girl on the limo ride over, which is also not very Sabrina-like behavior.

Now that she’s all grown up and a mom to three boys, Melissa Joan Hart admitted that the Netflix Sabrina is “not really my thing. Hart says the show is “too mature” for her sons “and too young for me.”

This is not the first time Melissa Joan Hart has weighed in on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Last fall, the 43-year-old actress told HuffPost that the Netflix show reminded her of another bewitching drama.

“It’s pretty wild,” Hart said of the new Sabrina series in December. “It’s so different…. I can see why the Charmed girls might be upset. It’s the exact same show, just different people. In this case, it’s so different.”

While Hart can’t relate to the new Sabrina, she has said that she is happy to see the character she played for so many years continue to live on. Hart can be seen on Netflix herself in the upcoming series No Good Nick, which debuts on the streaming site on April 15.

Take a look at Melissa Joan Hart reviewing The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina with her former ABC co-stars in the video below.