Spoilers For This Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victoria Stuns Billy

Spoilers for this week on The Young and the Restless show that Rey and Sharon officially start their romantic relationship while Victoria loses her mind in Las Vegas. Plus, Lauren wants out of her Jabot contract, and Ashley has one colossal plan to save Jabot.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) go on their first official date this week, and Rey has plans. He tells Sharon that he’s not going to be a fool anymore. He wants to kiss her before the evening is over. The Inquisitr reported that they exchange far more than a kiss before their night of romance is over.

Elsewhere, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) suddenly goes to Vegas to hang out with a band. Victoria tells Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that she needs to go on a business trip, but she really just runs away to Sin City and registers at a hotel under an anonymous name. Billy (Jason Thompson) isn’t thrilled to see Victoria, and her antics show up on his phone. He wants to know what the mother of his children is doing there especially after she pushed him away last week. Something strange is going on, and even though Billy has troubles with Jabot, he’ll likely work to get to the bottom of it.

Meanwhile, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) is frantic. With Jabot seemingly on the verge of imploding thanks to Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Kerry/Dominique’s (Alice Hunter) sabotage, she wants Fenmore’s split from the cosmetics company much sooner rather than later. She asks Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to help her find a way to break the contract between Jabot and Fenmore’s before she ends up losing everything. Michael doesn’t seem quite sure about Lauren’s suggestion, but he’ll likely end up working to find a way.

At Jabot, Ashley tells a shocked Abby (Melissa Ordway) and an angry Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) that she has every intention of saving Jabot. Of course, Phyllis wants to know how she plans to do it, and it’s really quite simple. Ashley will save John Abbott’s legacy by taking it over. There’s just one small problem with that plan, though. There is no way that Jack (Peter Bergman) will allow Ashley to do that after all the dirty deeds she’s done to put the company in such a precarious position. In fact, Jack ousts Phyllis as CEO and takes the job back for himself. He will find a way to keep Jabot running and keep his double-crossing sister from taking it over.