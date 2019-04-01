Kim Kardashian Fans Spot Multiple ‘Photoshop Fails’ In New ‘KUWTK’ Promo Photo

From Kourtney's six toes to Khloe's body being chopped off, fans noticed a number of odd things about Kim's latest upload.

The Kardashians are being called out once again for seemingly editing their photos. Per Cosmopolitan, Kim Kardashian’s millions of followers had a whole lot to say about a new photo she shared to her social media accounts on March 31 which showed her posing with her sisters and her mom to promote Season 16 of the family’s long-running reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The snap showed Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian alongside Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner as they gathered together for a family photo shoot. The ladies were all sporting a natural palette as they posed for the camera, each showing off a sultry look as Kardashian posted the snap ahead of the Season 16 premiere of KUWTK on E! network.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to pick the snap apart, with many pointing out what they claimed were several awkward Photoshop editing mistakes.

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kourtney appeared to have been given six toes on her left foot as she had a noticeable sixth bump which was slightly angled away from the camera.

“Does kourtney [have] two big toes?” one fan asked on Twitter.

A second then tweeted in response to the new promo photo of the Kardashian clan, “Does kourtney have 6 toes???”

But that certainly wasn’t the only mysterious thing fans pointed out.

Others claimed that it appeared the lower half of Khloe’s body had been edited out completely.

“What in the photoshop is going on here? Khloe body missing they all look like cut outs,” one fan commented, claiming that the family’s skin also appeared to have been “airbrushed to the extreme.”

“Did Kendall get frozen in a pose and then fall over? Where is the lower half of Khloe’s body? Are these important plot points?” another asked online. “I have so many questions and I don’t even watch the show.”

Others also touched on Kendall’s odd pose after seeing Kim’s upload, suggesting that she wasn’t even at the shoot and may have been edited into the snap alongside her mom and sisters.

“Was Kendall there or added later?” one Twitter user questioned, while Cosmopolitan claimed that another commenter on the Instagram version of the snap said it looked like editors had “copy and pasted” her into the snap because she looked like a “tipped over a mannequin.”

So much photoshop and silicone condensed into one picture — Cen (@Censuring) April 1, 2019

Kendal’s arm is longer than my leg ???? — Rebecca Coward (@Rebecca_Coward) April 1, 2019

Why does kylie not really look like Kylie and She looks so bored like ugh another season and where are her curves? Where is khloes body and why is Kendall photoshopped in? And why does kourtney look so uncomfortable?? So many questions — Sophie (@___Soph) April 1, 2019

Kendall always get phottoshopped in these shoots ???? — MeshieGee???????? (@GeeMeshie) April 1, 2019

Is Kourtney’s foot okay? & where’s Kendall’s other knee? — Sapphire ???? (@sapphireblack98) April 1, 2019

But this certainly isn’t the first time the Kardashian clan has been called out by fans claiming their social media uploads appear to have been heavily edited.

Just last month, The Inquisitr reported that Khloe was actually forced to disable the comments on one of her recent Instagram uploads after trolls took over the comments section of her snaps accusing her of photoshopping her body.