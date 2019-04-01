Bebe Rexha Poses In Sparkly Jeweled Garments For ‘Nylon’ Magazine Cover

Bebe Rexha recently announced that she has graced the cover of Nylon Magazine’s April 2019 Music issue.

On the cover, Rexha is wearing sparkly jeweled garments while posing in front of a pretty pink backdrop. Bebe has one hand placed on the side of her head, and another on her waist. The “I Got You” hitmaker looks beautiful and sophisticated.

“AHHH love this soo much,” she captioned her photo with excitement.

Within 12 hours of posting, the photo has been liked by over 145,000 accounts and has been praised in the comments section.

According to the Daily Mail, Rexha won Country Song of the Year for her huge collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last month.

“I have always respected the country genre and, growing up in New York City, I knew of [country] artists that had crossed over to the pop side, like Faith Hill, Dixie Chicks and Taylor Swift,” she told Billboard.

In February, Bebe was nominated for her first two Grammy Awards. She was up for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be.” Her production and writing credits for other artists consist of Madonna, Selena Gomez, Tinashe, Iggy Azalea, We The Kings, Nick Jonas, and Eminem. After building a fanbase and releasing three EPs, Rexha released her debut album Expectations last summer. The album went top 20 in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, while it went top 40 in the U.K.

In 2016, she was the host of the MTV Europe Music Awards, which took place in the Netherlands in Rotterdam. She was a guest judge on Pitch Battle in 2017 and also was a contestant mentor and celebrity duet singer on American Idol last year.

Bebe’s latest single, “Last Hurrah,” has achieved over 41 million streams on Spotify and over 33 million views on her YouTube page for its official music video. So far, it has peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart and No. 22 on the U.S. Mainstream Top 40 chart. In the U.K., the single is climbing the charts and has so far reached No. 50.

On Twitter, Rexha has been teasing her fans about her second studio album, asking them what she should title it.

On Instagram, Bebe has a huge 7.8 million followers. On Twitter, she has over 1.31 million followers while on Facebook, her page has been liked by over 2.4 million active users.