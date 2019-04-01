Little Mix’s ‘Glory Days’ Named The Biggest Selling Girl Group Album Of The Millennium

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall must be proud members of Little Mix every day, but even more so now that their fourth studio album Glory Days has been named the biggest selling girl group album of the decade.

According to Modest Management, their CV boasts over 50 million records worldwide, collected over 17 million Spotify listeners, received over 3 billion YouTube views, and collated 11 billion streams worldwide.

“Glory Days, led by the #1 single ‘Shout Out To My Ex,’ is the biggest selling album by a female group this Millennium.”

At this year’s BRIT Awards, Little Mix won British Video Of The Year for their hit single featuring Nicki Minaj, “Woman Like Me.” This became Minaj’s first ever BRIT Award win. The category was voted for by the public, and the girls thanked their “Mixers” in their speech. They also performed the song live with upcoming U.K. rapper Ms. Banks, and they released a new version of the song with her on it after the performance. After winning The X Factor in the U.K. in 2011, this became the second BRIT Award they had won. In 2017, they won Best British Single for their No. 1 smash “Shout Out To My Ex.”

Little Mix has released five studio albums that have all entered the top five in the U.K. album charts. Their fourth album Glory Days became their first No. 1 album and sold over 1 million copies in the U.K. alone. They’ve achieved four No. 1 singles and had a total of 13 going in the top 10.

The group’s latest album LM5 will be supported by a tour that starts in Madrid, Spain, on September 16 at the WiZink Center. The girls will go across Europe and play a total of 39 shows. They are scheduled to play five shows at London’s iconic O2 Arena in October and November.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Jesy, from the band, will be creating a documentary to explore mental health and body image for the BBC. According to Vogue, she will explore growing up in the age of the selfie, the rise of body shaming, and how trolling is affecting the mental health of young people today. The program will focus on her own experience in dealing with such issues, which can only become heightened when living a life in the public eye. It’s set to be titled Jesy Nelson: My Story.

“This is a project really close to my heart, and I’m delighted to be working with the BBC on a documentary that will both challenge me personally and also highlight a hugely important issue affecting young people today,” the “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker expressed.

On the Little Mix group account, they have over 11.4 million followers on Instagram.