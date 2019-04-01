Sofia Richie Flaunts Booty In Semi-Sheer Mini-Dress While Posing By The Pool

Sofia Richie is currently living her best life — or at least, according to her latest Instagram post.

The model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sultry new photo alongside a very inspiring quote about embracing the journey that is life. In the snap, Sofia is seen with her back turned to the camera, flaunting her pert booty in a daring mini-dress. The leopard-print patterned number also had an open back, allowing her to show off her hourglass figure while she posed next to an infinity pool.

Sofia is standing with her legs open while striking a yoga-style pose, with the palms of her hands touching each other as she stretches her arms above her head. Her dark blonde locks are up in a messy bun, and she’s rocking a bracelet around her left wrist. The 20-year-old contemplates the gorgeous landscape before her eyes, including rugged mountains in the distance and plenty of lush greenery surrounding the pool.

She also took to her Instagram Stories earlier that day to post a pretty mirror selfie, which showed her wearing a cool pair of square-shaped shades, and another one of the rest of her outfit, including her zebra-print flat sandals. She snapped a close-up photo of her cleavage-baring dress while lounging on a couch and enjoying a soda by the pool on Sunday.

Lionel Richie’s daughter is clearly gearing up for the arrival of good weather, as she also posted a photo of herself on the beach just hours earlier. The blonde beauty showed off her insane bikini body in a cheetah-patterned two-piece while posing on her knees at the beach. She faced the camera and placed her right hand on her knee and adjusted her sunglasses with her left, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. In the envy-inducing picture, Sofia basks in the sun with the ocean just behind her, while a sailboat can also be spotted in the distance.

She has been working tirelessly on her modeling career, often sharing the news with her followers. Per Life & Style Magazine, her “big dream is to be a really successful model” like Kendall Jenner.

“She sees the way Kendall’s career has gone and wants that for herself. In different circumstances, Sofia would love to get Kendall’s advice. But the way it stands, the Kardashians just about tolerate her,” a source said.

As fans will know, Sofia has been dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, for almost two years. She is slowly becoming part of the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle, having gone on family vacations with the whole clan, so it may just be that Kendall has shared some industry tips with the aspiring model.