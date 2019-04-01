Ex-Victoria’s Secret Model Doutzen Kroes Sizzles In A Leopard-Print Swimsuit At The Beach

Doutzen is showing off her booty in a skimpy high-cut animal-print bikini.

Doutzen Kroes had her amazingly toned model body on full display as she soaked up the sunshine at the beach on March 29. In new photos of the supermodel obtained by The Daily Mail, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel proudly flaunted her body in a high-cut leopard-print swimsuit as she drank from a coconut in Miami, Florida.

The candid beach snaps showed the stunning 34-year-old Dutch supermodel walking along the sand in the Sunshine State with a grey baseball cap on her head and her eyes shielded from the Florida sun with a pair of dark sunglasses with leopard-print rims that perfectly matched her skimpy one-piece.

Doutzen was flashing her toned body and booty in her high-cut swimsuit while flaunting her tan. The mom-of-two accessorized her daring swimwear look with a chunky silver chain draped around her neck and a silver bracelet on her left hand while her long hair was left flowing down by back in the backless one-piece.

The new paparazzi snaps also showed the star getting a little love from her husband, Sunnery James, as they shared a sweet kiss on the sand. Kroes and James married in 2010 and share two children together, 8-year-old Phyllon and 4-year-old Myllena.

This certainly isn’t the first glimpse Kroes has given fans of her swimwear while spending some time in Florida over the past few days.

It’s not all been downtime for the star in the Sunshine State though, as The Inquisitr shared photos last week of the ex-Victoria’s Secret model doing a little modeling work in Miami while rocking a bikini.

Paparazzi spotted Doutzen at a professional photo shoot on the streets, where she could be seen skateboarding in a light brown bikini while proudly flaunting her seriously toned six-pack abs.

The star previously teased how she got such an incredible body while speaking to Vogue, telling the outlet that she prefers to get her workouts in outdoors rather than hitting the gym.

“I always prefer to work out outside in the fresh air instead of being in an air-conditioned gym, breathing in everyone else’s… I don’t know what,” Kroes shared. “When I am in NYC I always go for a run outside, along the Hudson River, and I really love that.”

The mom-of-two also revealed to the outlet that she’s a big fan of boxing and jumping rope.

“I love to really sweat and have a tough workout and so my best workouts are mostly cardio. They do good but they make you feel good at the same time,” Doutzen then continued.

“I do Pilates for stretching and posture, but I don’t really like it,” she added. “I bring my jump rope with me everywhere I go.”