Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Angers Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, April 2, reveal that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will hit a rocky patch in their marriage. Ridge’s opinion won’t sit well with his wife who expects his loyalty at all times, per SheKnows Soaps. And when it comes to Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo), Brooke expects Ridge to side with her no matter what. Ridge will find himself in a difficult position when he shares his thoughts honestly.

Ridge will tell Brooke that Taylor has every right to want the best for her child. Taylor is hoping that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will come together for the sake of Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri). The psychiatrist had told her ex-husband that Douglas needs a mother just as Hope needs a child. Taylor’s feelings were confirmed when Thomas told his mother that Douglas had asked Hope to be his mother.

The Inquisitr reports that Brooke will confront Taylor about her thoughts about their children. Brooke feels that Taylor is dragging their children into their decades-old fight. She does not want Taylor to even voice her opinion that Hope and Thomas may make a good match. Brooke feels Taylor should respect Hope and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) marriage. The blonde also feels that the only reason Taylor is pushing her agenda is that she wants Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam to reunite.

Of course, Taylor won’t back down. She never does. The psychiatrist feels that she didn’t do anything wrong. In fact, Ridge was the only person with whom she shared her thoughts. Taylor, therefore, feels that Brooke is overreacting. She hasn’t actually interfered in their children’s relationships.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Brooke will want her husband’s input on the situation. She is positive that he will side with her since he previously told her that Taylor’s plans were far-fetched. However, Ridge will shock Brooke when he sides with his ex-wife.

He may disagree with Taylor’s plans, but he will point out that she has every right to want the best for her daughter. Taylor just wants to see her daughter happy and wants to do everything in her power to make that a reality. Brooke will be dissatisfied with Ridge’s stance and run straight to Liam.

