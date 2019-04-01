Olivia Culpo Lounges in Sultry, Sparkling Dress In New Instagram Video

Olivia Culpo set pulses racing when she posted a sultry gold dress late last night. In the video, she lounges in front of a fire as she smiles for a second before letting the camera focus on the rest of her body.

Though Olivia did not add a location, some commenters theorized that she was at the Mohegan Sun, a resort and casino located on the Mohegan Indian reservation in southern Connecticut.

“I knew this was Mohegan Sun just by looking at the background lol,” one commenter said.

Another said that she had been “at the concert.”

The concert could possibly have been one of Ariana Grande’s, as she had performed at the Mohegan Sun Arena on March 30.

This would be a change of venue for Olivia. She spent the past week in Miami attending parties and spending time on the beach as part of Miami Music Week. She kept fans up to date by shots of her bikini body and her curve-hugging dresses at parties.

The Miami vacation and Mohegan Sun concert were possibly a vacation after her work with the fashion chain Express.

She recently launched a collection with the store called Express X Olivia. The Instagram star designed the pieces herself, which range from $34.90 to $138. Culpo had spoken about the launch in an Instagram Story captured by The Daily Mail.

“Guys I just got to Times Square – look that’s me – exciting for the new Express collection. This is insane. Oh my God. Woo hoooo.”

The looks created by Olivia range from a sparkly red dress to athleisure chic to comfy oversized knit sweaters. With sizes ranging from 0 to 18, Olivia has said that female empowerment is a central theme of her capsule.

“Grl Pwr represents women sticking together, I want to create clothes that empower and inspire women as a whole.”

Meanwhile, she and NFL star Danny Amendola are back together after a three-month breakup.

“Olivia is totally infatuated with Danny and wants it to work. She’s serious about him and always has been,” a source told to Us Weekly.

Rumors swirled the two had rekindled their relationship after they posted nearly identical Instagram posts back in December. The pair have dated on and off for the past three years.

Before dating Amendola, Culpo dated Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers. Though he was recently married to Priyanka Chopra, he has nothing but kind things to say about Culpo.

“She’s an amazing person,” the “Sucker” hitmaker had previously said. “We had a great, a beautiful two years together.”