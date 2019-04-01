Instagram User Claims He Shot Rapper Nipsey Hussle Outside Clothing Store In L.A. During Live Video

Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot dead outside his own clothing store on Sunday, and while police are still looking for a suspect they described only as a “black male,” a social media user is already claiming to be behind the tragic event.

According to TMZ, an artist by the name of Cinco was doing his own Instagram Live after news broke that the 33-year-old had been shot, when a young man under the username @gasstongbo joined along with his own live video during which he claimed he was the killer. The whole interaction in which the alleged shooter claims to have walked up to Nipsey and “shot him in front of his daughter” was captured on video.

While the rapper was indeed pictured with several fans moments just before the gunfire took place, including a young child, it’s still unclear whether it was his daughter or not. Furthermore, it’s not been confirmed if this is the same man that police have labeled as their suspect in this case. As per the news outlet, law enforcement sources believe that the shooting was “gang-related.”

The Grammy-nominated artist, who’s from the Crenshaw area of south Los Angeles, reportedly has ties to the Crips as he was associated to the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips gang in his teenage years. However, he had been vocal about preventing gang-related violence in L.A. in the past few years, was focused on encouraging kids to stay away from the streets, and had even collaborated with artists who had links to the Crips’ rival gang, the Bloods, including YG and The Game.

This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! ????????????

I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nipsey was supposed to meet with L.A. Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff and LAPD Chief Michel Moore, along with some other Roc Nation representatives, to discuss the issue on Monday – the day after he was killed.

“I grew up in gang culture. We dealt with death, with murder. It was like living in a war zone, where people die on these blocks and everybody is a little bit immune to it.”

“I guess they call it post-traumatic stress, when you have people that have been at war for such a long time. I think L.A. suffers from that because it’s not normal yet we embrace it like it is after a while,” he told The LA Times during an interview last year.

The rapper, born Ermias Asghedom, was shot just moments after meeting up with fans at the Marathon Store on Sunday afternoon, at around 3.20 p.m. He received CPR on the scene before being rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to The Daily Mail, he had tweeted that day that “having strong enemies is a blessing.” He leaves behind two children, including a three-year-old son that he welcomed in 2016 with his longtime girlfriend, actress Lauren London.