Carrie Underwood Shares Mom Horror Story About Her ‘Naked, Poo Covered, Screaming’ 2-Month-Old Baby

Carrie's sharing her meltdown mom moment with her 2-month-old as well as her 4-year-old's son's hilarious new nickname for her.

It turns out even famous mom aren’t safe from the odd mom horror story – as Carrie Underwood recently proved. The “Love Wins” singer shared a hilariously awkward moment with her Twitter followers on March 31, where she revealed that she got into a big of a nightmare with her “poo covered” 2-month-old son while out and about.

Underwood – who’s mom to 2-month-old Jacob and 4-year-old Isaiah with her husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher – shared the story of how she made the rookie mistake of going to change her youngest son in the bathroom but left her diaper bag at the table during a trip to a restaurant.

“Thanks to the nice lady who offered to buy me a drink at lunch today after I carried my naked, poo covered, screaming baby up the stairs and back to my table,” Underwood told her 8.4 million followers on the social media site.

“It was a rookie mistake leaving the diaper bag at the table and only taking a diaper and 2 wipes,” she then joked, adding of the meltdown moment, “Never again” alongside a glass of wine and a baby emoji.

The tweet has already received more than 36,000 likes since she shared the mommy story online, while Underwood also got a whole lot of sympathy from her fellow parents after sharing the story with hundreds of responses. Many also thanked the multiple Grammy winner for keeping it so real by admitting that her life isn’t always as glamorous as it may appear.

“I’m so sorry but this makes my day that even the famous can admit they are human and have the same struggles we’ve been through as parents. I love that you are a hands on parent,” one fan told Carrie in response to her very candid post about motherhood. They added, “Precious memories to share for years to come. Your children are going to love hearing about them.”

“No worries, all parents have to learn this the hard way,” another then told the star on Twitter. “We’ve all been there (don’t let anyone say they haven’t).”

But that wasn’t the only hilarious mom story Underwood recently shared with her more than 8 million Twitter followers.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Carrie also revealed that her eldest son Isaiah, who celebrated his fourth birthday in February, has discovered a new nickname for her that took her all the way back to her days at elementary school.

“My own kid just called me ‘Carefree Underwear,'” Underwood tweeted on March 31, before she jokingly added, “This is basically elementary school all over again.”

The country superstar has been keeping it very real on social media over the past few days.

As reported by People last week, Carrie’s most recent Instagram upload showed her completely make-up free after a workout session as she gave fans a look at her natural beauty. The singer revealed in the caption that she was spending her Saturday cleaning her Tennessee home.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr reported that the stunning mom of two showed off her post-baby body on social media for the first time since giving birth for the second time on January 21.

In the caption of the gym selfie, Carrie posted a heartfelt and candid message about how she was struggling to bounce back after giving birth but had decided not to be so hard on herself as she gears up for her upcoming “Cry Pretty Tour 360”. The huge production will kick off early next month and will see the former American Idol winner touring around North America and the U.K. for much of the year.