Victoria’s Secret’s Candice Swanepoel Swings In A Skimpy Bikini For Jungle Swimwear Shoot

Candice spent some time on a swing in the jungle for a new bikini shoot.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel is showing off her bikini body once again on Instagram. Per Daily Mail, the mom of two was proudly revealing her curves and a two-piece from her own swimwear line as she enjoyed a go on a rope swing while posing for the camera in tropical Mexico.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the mom of two gave her more than 13 million followers a look at her latest fun bikini shoot south of the border as she stood on a swing above a lake during a trip to the jungle.

Swanepoel was rocking a black bikini as she had some fun in the sun, posing with both her arms up on the swing’s ropes which perfectly showcased her seriously toned bikini body just one year after she gave birth to her second child, a son named Ariel. Swanepoel’s long legs were on full display, as was her tiny waist in her high-waisted black bottoms that hit just below her bellybutton.

According to the site, Candice was spending some time in Mexico to get new snaps of herself modeling her Tropic of C swimwear collection which she recently released to the world and has been showing off across social media over the past several months.

Candice Swanepoel swings into the sunset wearing a jaw-dropping black bikini during Tulum getaway https://t.co/1uuK6rOs6n pic.twitter.com/7EgLjpN4i4 — Hot Gossip (@gossiptree) March 30, 2019

Another of Swanepoel’s most recent Instagram upload showed her swapping the black bikini for a lighter number as she channelled her inner Bond girl.

As The Inquisitr reported, the stunning snap had Candice walking out of the ocean while rocking a strapless white bikini for the camera with her long blonde hair slicked back and wet.

Before that, the mom of two showed off a string bikini from her Tropic of C line in another snap shared by The Inquisitr earlier this month.

The blonde beauty has been pretty open about how important getting and staying in shape is to her as one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognisable models.

Speaking to E! News shortly after welcoming her second child into the world as she returned to the runway for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Candice revealed that she’d been wearing ankle weights to help her bounce back as well as getting in a few extra squats during her gym sessions.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The star also revealed that although she’s careful about what she eats and works out a little harder if she overindulges.

“I like to eat fresh, organic food and loads of fruit and vegetables. If I eat something that’s not fresh, I feel it immediately, so I crave good food,” Candice told Shape. “And I crave meat—I grew up on a dairy and beef farm. I don’t cut anything out, and if I overdo it, I just work out more.”