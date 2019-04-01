Nipsey Hussle Was Set To Meet With Police To Discuss Gang Violence The Day After He Was Killed

Nipsey Hussle was due to meet up with the Los Angeles police on Monday to discuss gang violence, the day after he was unceremoniously killed in broad daylight outside his clothing store.

The rapper, born Ermias Asghedom, was shot dead just moments after meeting up with fans at the Marathon Store on Sunday afternoon, at around 3.20 p.m. He was among three other people shot outside the store shortly after he had been posing for photos with fans. The 33-year-old was struck by bullets multiple times before being rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to The Daily Mail, he had tweeted that day that “having strong enemies is a blessing.”

Prior to his death, Hussle had often spoken up about gang violence in certain neighborhoods in L.A., and was even set to meet up with L.A. Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff and LAPD Chief Michel Moore, along with some other Roc Nation representatives, to discuss the issue on Monday.

“We (@LAPDChiefMoore and I ) were meeting, at the request of @NipseyHussle with him and @rocnation tomorrow at 4pm to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids. I’m so very sad,” Soboroff tweeted on Sunday night.

The artist, who grew up in south Los Angeles, often talked about growing up and living his teenage years in the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips gang, where violence between gangs is a constant. “We dealt with death, with murder. It was like living in a war zone, where people die on these blocks and everybody is a little bit immune to it,” he told The LA Times during an interview last year.

This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! ????????????

I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019

He was actively involved in the South L.A. community, and was a part of the Destination Crenshaw arts project, as well as responsible for the opening of the co-working space Vector 90 in Crenshaw, where youngsters could take classes in technology, math, and science.

The two other men involved in the tragic gunfire are in stable conditions, and videos have since emerged of the rapper receiving CPR on the scene before being rushed to hospital. As per The Daily Mail, eyewitnesses claim they saw a man taking off in a vehicle after the shooting, with police announcing that they are looking for a suspect they described as a “black male” only.

Remy Ma said this about Nipsey Hussle on February 18, 2019 on an episode of State Of The Culture. and look what happened. #StayWoke #RIPNIPSEY #NipseyHussle #VictoryLap pic.twitter.com/7auS0cFO2d — Shaq (@nyc_shaq) April 1, 2019

Nipsey’s girlfriend was actress Lauren London, and they shared a two-year-old son. He also left behind a daughter from a prior relationship. Several celebrities have now expressed their support for the grieving family, including Rihanna and NYC hip-hop legend Nas.