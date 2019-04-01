‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Says He’s ‘Not Mad’ About Downgraded Dates With Cassie Randolph

The ABC lovebirds' real life dream dates include pizza and cheesecake.

Colton Underwood’s dream dates on The Bachelor included a boat trip to a private island, but he wouldn’t trade his life in California for anything. Over the weekend, The Bachelor star posted a sweet tweet about his relationship with his final lady, Cassie Randolph, revealing that the couple’s real-life routine is just as satisfying.

“Date night with Cassie went from a private island in Thailand to Cheesecake Factory & the movies in LA. Not mad about it,” Colton tweeted on Sunday.

Underwood also posted photos of The Bachelor lovebirds sharing a slice of pizza during a night out. Underwood captioned the pics by noting that he’s happy to have a date night and eat pizza with Cassie every day.

While Colton Underwood ended his season of The Bachelor without a proposal, the ABC reality star seems content in staying in dating mode with the 23-year-old speech pathologist. Underwood told Variety the couple is “confident” in their boyfriend-girlfriend status.

“We’re very confident in where our relationship is now, but we’re enjoying dating, we’re enjoying taking this day by day still, just like you saw when we left the show,” The Bachelor star told Variety. “We’re having fun. We’re in love. And we can’t wait to continue to push our relationship.”

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph had obvious chemistry when they first met during The Bachelor premiere in January. Cassie charmed Colton when she showed up at the limo meet and greet with a box of fake butterflies, explaining that she “had butterflies in her stomach.”

While their early interactions took place during group dates and cocktail parties, Colton Underwood saved one of his best one-on-one dates for Cassie when the two took a boat ride to a private island in Thailand. While that dreamy date may be hard to top, Colton and Cassie seem to be doing fine with their pizza and Cheesecake Factory dates.

Of course, a glance at Colton Underwood’s Instagram page shows that The Bachelor stars have also traveled to Las Vegas, made the talk show rounds in New York City, and hung out at the Huntington Beach pier since wrapping the ABC reality show.

Colton and Cassie also relocated to live closer to one another in Los Angeles, but unlike most Bachelor couples they slow-moving pair decided not to move in together. Previously, Cassie Randolph was living with her parents in Huntington Beach, California, which is about 90 minutes from Los Angeles. Cassie recently moved to new L.A. digs in the same building as one of Colton Underwood’s other Bachelor beauties, Caelynn Miller-Keyes.