‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Bar Refaeli Shows Skin In A Skimpy Orange Bikini For Swimwear Shoot

The lingerie model is showing off her bikini body.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model Bar Refaeli is showing off some serious skin in an orange bikini in new photos posted to Instagram. The stunning Israeli supermodel proudly flaunted her toned body in two new snaps from a recent swimwear shoot which showed her making her way out of the ocean in a skimpy two-piece.

Bar put her stunning body on full display for the camera on March 31 as she posed in her bikini during a trip to a beach in the Maldives.

The first photo had the world-famous supermodel shielding her face from the beating down sun with a white fedora on her head as she walked out of the ocean and onto the sand. In the second snap from the recent swimwear shoot, Bar took in all the sights and sounds of the ocean during her trip to the beach as she sat with her back to the camera while facing out toward the blue water.

Though 33-year-old Refaeli didn’t reveal much more about her fun bikini in the caption to her 2.8 million followers, she was actually showing off her toned body for fellow model Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear range, Tropic of C.

The official account of the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s swimwear collection shared the same photos on Instagram, calling Bar “Gorgeous” as she soaked up the sun in the Maldives before then revealing that she was “Taking it all in before this weekend is over!”

In the caption of her own bikini upload, Refaeli – who famously dated Leonardo DiCaprio from 2005 until 2009 – proved that she was having a pretty amazing time in the sunshine as she joked that she believes God lives at the tropical nation.

Amazingly, Bar gave birth to her second child, daughter Ella, around a year and a half ago. The star is also mom to Liv, who was born in 2016, with her fiancé Adi Ezra.

As for how the mom of two got into the amazing shape she was flaunting on Instagram, she’s previously revealed some of her biggest tips and tricks to getting and staying toned.

The star previously admitted that she works out to stay healthy and active rather than to be “super-skinny.”

Revealing that she’s a fan of a martial arts Krav Maga-inspired workout, Bar said per Pop Sugar, “I don’t feel the need to be super-skinny, but being in shape is important. My trainer taught me all kinds of kicks and they work everywhere – your abs, your butt.”

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

She also shared the importance of being healthy on the inside and the outside with Vogue.

“My secret is living a healthy lifestyle,” Bar told the outlet back in 2011 of how she stays looking so good.

“It’s really important because looking glamorous and looking sexy comes also from the inside, so if you eat healthy, if you work out, if you keep in shape,” Refaeli continued. “Also having a sense of humor about life, taking things easy — it’s a big part of the way you present yourself.”